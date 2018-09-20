Earlier this year, spy photos emerged of a hotter version of the Hyundai i30 Fastback N. Even though it’s clad in camouflage, the regular i30 Fastback debuted nearly a year earlier, giving away the N’s general aesthetic. Keen eyes could spot sportier design elements even under the various flavors of camo. A revised, and more aggressive, front and rear bumper, more prominent grille, unique wheels, and side skirts give away the N’s sportier ambitions. Now, after months of speculation and spy shots, Hyundai will pull the wraps off the i30 Fastback Sept. 26 – but it’s doing so in an interesting way.

Leading up to the reveal, with the car making its official debut at the Paris Motor Show early next month, professional Hyundai Motorsport drivers Gabriele Tarquini and Thierry Neuville will compete in a race from Rome to Paris to see who can set a new world record. Hyundai will reveal the results of the race alongside the car next week.

Mechanically, the i30 Fastback N will be similar to its hatchback sibling. It will use the same turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. In the hatch, the mill produces 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts). The hatch has an optional Performance Pack that cranks power up to 271 hp (202 kW). The Fastback should receive the same suspension, electronics, and steering upgrades as the hatch, too.

Sadly, U.S. consumers will miss out on the Hyundai i30 Fastback N. Hyundai is working hard to push the brand into the performance market, and it does have plans for future N and N-Line products, but we won’t get them all. In the meantime, U.S. customers can get the Veloster N, set to go sale soon. Those wanting the Hyundai i30 Fastback N will have to wait until early 2019 for the car to go on sale in Europe.

Source: Hyundai