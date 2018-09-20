Toyota has filed for trademarks in Europe for the "GR 86" (2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition pictured above) and "GR Yaris," pointing to possible performance variants of the pair. The automaker registered both names with the Swiss trademark office on September 18, 2018, and the organization hasn't granted the requests yet.

GR stands for Gazoo Racing, which Toyota is positioning as its performance brand, particularly in Europe. The company intends to offer three levels of this emblem. GR Sport, like the recent Yaris variant, is the most basic grade by incorporating minor suspension tweaks and sporty trim.

These GR models would sit in the middle of the performance spectrum with more significant upgrades than the GR Sport versions.

Finally, the GRMN versions would be at the very top of this lineup. The Yaris GRMN is the first vehicle to show what to expect from these models, including major powertrain, suspension, and brake improvements.

Don't be surprised if Toyota's possible, track-focused Supra wears GRMN branding, too. Gazoo Racing chief and Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada has said twice now that his team has had the hardcore model in the planning stages. “At some point, I would like to make a track-limited Supra with less weight. We’re already making a racing version so we know if you take out 100kg it’s a completely different car – you don’t even need any more power," he told Top Gear.

Upcoming models like the Supra and GR Super Sport hypercar point to Toyota getting serious about performance vehicles again. Several execs are publicly discussing the adding a third dedicated sports car that could bring the mid-engined MR2 or revive the Celica as an all-wheel-drive coupe.

Source: European Trademark and Design Network, 2 via Autocar