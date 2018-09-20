It looks like this preproduction model stopped by the M workshop for some enhancements.

Sometimes just a simple color change can completely alter the way you see something. We recently spied BMW’s new 8 Series convertible almost completely uncovered, wearing just a bit of camo on its hard boot cover and decklid. That car was finished in a rather elegant shade of blue, but this time we’re met with a much sportier variant all decked out in arrest-me-red with black trim replacing all the chrome. If there wasn’t a tiny bit of stick-on camo over the fender badges we’d almost certainly see a tiny M right there, identifying this car as an M850i. And it does look ravishing.

BMW's 8 Series droptop so far:

As before, the swirl wrap remains on the back, obscuring the new lines on the droptop 8 Series versus the hard top. And of course the BMW badging is hilariously covered as well, but nobody will mistake this car for a Skoda – the wide kidney grille up front makes sure of that. Speaking of the front, this preproduction model appears to be missing its chin spoiler. That could mean a more aggressive bit of kit will adorn the face of the M-dressed variant, or it could simply mean the driver went too far forward when parking and tore it off on a curb. There’s a slight change to the lower portion of the rear bumper as well, and quad exhaust pipes behind those large trapezoid ports are clearly visible.

BMW 8 Series Convertible Spy Photo
BMW 8 Series Convertible Spy Photo

Those pipes are connected to the familiar 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that’s already making 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) in the 8 Series hardtop. There are some fleeting rumors that the M850 convertible could get just a touch more power, but nothing is confirmed there. Regardless of the specific number, it should be plenty fast with 0 - 100 km/h (0-62 mph) covered in under four seconds.

Expect BMW to fully reveal the new 8 Series convertible very soon, possibly in the next couple weeks ahead of the Paris Motor Show.

Source: Automedia

 

Gallery: BMW 8 Series Convertible Spied In Red

BMW 8 Series Convertible Spy Photo
11 photos
BMW 8 Series Convertible Spy Photo BMW 8 Series Convertible Spy Photo BMW 8 Series Convertible Spy Photo BMW 8 Series Convertible Spy Photo BMW 8 Series Convertible Spy Photo BMW 8 Series Convertible Spy Photo BMW 8 Series Convertible Spy Photo

Photo by: Automedia