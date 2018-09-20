Having seen the warm M50i a little over a month ago, we’re ready to take it to the next level and check out the next-generation BMW X6 in the range-topping M flavor. Spied up close and personal looking decisively aggressive, the large-and-in-charge SUV adopts Bavaria’s latest interpretation of the kidney grille we’ll be seeing more of on future BMWs. It’s substantially bigger than what we’re used to, but it doesn’t look out of place since it’s proportionate with the sheer size of the vehicle. It’s a different story with smaller BMWs, though.

It appears the test vehicle already has the final body, but the heavy use of camouflage doesn’t allow us to see all the changes the X6 M will be going through for its next iteration. Nevertheless, one of the adjacent spy shots is showing the performance SUV right behind the outgoing model. With the risk of stating the obvious, the shape will remain virtually the same, but there will be some changes here and there to separate the two models.

For example, the new one seems to have an interesting two-piece roof-mounted spoiler as well as sleeker LED taillights much smaller than those of the current X6 M. The rear bumper’s vertical lighting clusters are either hiding underneath the camo or have been removed altogether to enable a cleaner look. Speaking of which, the round ones at the front bumper are gone, much like it’s the case with the new X5 and the yet-to-be-revealed X5 M.

Big air intakes up front, a rather cool LED daytime running light signature, beefy wheel arches, and the M-specific quad exhaust tips – all contribute to the prototype’s special look. Once the camo will come off, the X6 M should look aggressive and sporty despite its odd shape and tall body.

There’s not much of a secrecy regarding the identity of the engine. Both the X5 and X6 M are expected to use the new M5’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with over 600 horsepower. The engine pumps out a massive 617 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) in the M5 Competition, so this is the sort of power we should be expecting from the pair of M-badged SUVs, which might get a Competition Package further down the line as hinted by BMW.

Let’s keep in mind BMW is about to introduce another M SUV duo, the X3 M and X4 M. These two have already been teased and are expected to come out in the coming months.

As for the X6 M, it’ll probably arrive in 2020 considering the regular X6 is scheduled for a 2019 release.

Photos: CarPix