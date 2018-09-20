Skoda must be thinking a day without a teaser is a day wasted as the once humble brand of the Volkswagen Group keeps coming out with previews for its Kodiaq RS. The automaker from Mladá Boleslav has published a couple of design sketches accentuating the sporty body of what will go down in history as Skoda’s first RS-badged SUV.

Speaking of firsts, the speedy Kodiaq is the company’s first production model with an artificial engine sound enhancer and also the first to ride on 20-inch wheel as standard equipment, although the ones depicted in the adjacent teasers look way bigger. Don’t go thinking Skoda has invented a new way to open the doors without the need of conventional handles as the real thing will have them, along with significantly larger side mirrors and much thicker pillars. It will also feature a rear wiper, for better or worse.

Despite coming out with numerous teasers like there’s no tomorrow, Skoda is still being rather coy on details. We only know the Kodiaq RS has a twin-turbodiesel engine channeling 236 horsepower (176 kilowatts) to both axles. We can probably safely assume torque stands at 396 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters), but it’s better to wait for an official confirmation.

The fastest seven-seat production SUV at the Nürburgring will have full-LED headlights and the swanky digital instrument cluster as standard equipment. Those gargantuan red calipers hug 17-inch brake discs to provide the Kodiaq RS with the optimal stopping power. Also noticeable is the new red “RS” logo mounted on the front grille and on the tailgate, as well as onto the seats and quite possibly in other areas such as the steering wheel.

We’ll get to see the production-ready Skoda Kodiaq RS at the Paris Motor Show from early October, although we won’t be too surprised if the reveal will take place online a few days sooner.

Source: Skoda