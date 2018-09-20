When Aston unveiled the Valkyrie, jaws dropped, weak-willed people fainted, and the wire services lit up with messages stamped “BREAKING” and “URGENT.” It, along with the Mercedes-AMG Project One, ushered in a new era of hypercars, replacing the likes of the McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder. This new era is wild, with futuristic aesthetics and engineering marvels. But Aston is already looking toward the future with a third hypercar in the planning stages. It’s dubbed Project 003 after the Valkyrie (Project 001) and Valkyrie AMR Pro (Project 002). While those are hardcore hypercars, Project 003 is aimed at a more general audience – if there is such a thing in the hypercar world.

“It was always the intention for the Aston Martin Valkyrie to be a once-in-a-lifetime project, however, it was also vital to us that Valkyrie would create a legacy: a direct descendant that would also set new standards within its own area of the hypercar market, creating a bloodline of highly specialized, limited production machines that can exist in parallel with Aston Martin’s series production models. I’m thrilled to announce that this car is the Project ‘003’, and our next step into a dynamic and exacting arena,” says Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President, and Group Chief Executive.

While all we have to look at for reference as to what the hypercar will look like is the sketch above, Aston provided several details in the announcement. The Project 003 will use a lightweight structure getting its power from a turbocharged gasoline-electric hybrid engine. Active aerodynamics and active suspension will provide “ next-level precision” in ride and handling. Aston is engineering the Project 003 for practical road use, which means added space for luggage, offering full homologation in all markets, and building it in both left- and right-hand-drive configurations.

Many of the Valkyrie’s design cues are present in the sketch, with the blade-like nose and central cockpit present. It appears the wheels could be pushed out to the corners, too. The sketch is wild, but likely more indicative of the design language than final production form.

Aston plans to build 500 coupes globally with the first cars arriving in late 2021 – that’s three years away. Aston said coupes specifically, so maybe we'll see a roadster version in the future? You can bet in the meantime though there will be plenty of rumors, leaks, and teases between now and when Aston reveals the final product.

Source: Aston Martin