Evo has put together a fascinating race for a quartet of the top track-focused supercars available right now: the Ford GT, Lotus Exige Cup 430, Mercedes-AMG GT R, and Porsche 911 GT2 RS. We have to respect the organizers' dedication to getting a fair result by having Steve Sutcliffe drive all of them on the same day, and all four machines wear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The test takes place on the tight, 1.55-mile-long (2.5-kilometer-long), 10-turn Anglesey Coastal Circuit that sits within sight of the Irish Sea.

Starting from the slowest, the Lotus Exige Cup 430 manages a fast lap of 1:14.71. It features 3.5-liter, supercharged Toyota-derived V6 with 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters). At a price of roughly 100,000 pounds ($131,425), the British vehicle is the least expensive vehicle in this group. Sutcliffe complains that the six-speed manual gearbox is the major weak point, along with the relative lack of straight-line speed among this group.

Third place goes to the Ford GT with a lap time of 1:14.23 in what seems like a surprisingly poor finish for the American supercar. Sutcliffe actually really likes the vehicle and says it feels at home on the track. However, the Anglesey Coastal Circuit doesn't match the machine's strengths. The short layout doesn't make the most of the adaptive aerodynamics, which hurts the lap time. The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with 647 horsepower (482 kW) sounds amazing, though.

We'll let the clip show you whether the 911 GT2 RS or AMG GT R takes the top spot. Both of them share a role as the top track-focused machine for their respective brands, and the pair feature twin-turbo engines. Things get very different from there with the Porsche putting its powerplant in the back to drive the rear wheels, and the Mercedes using a classic front-engine, rear-drive layout. It's worth noting the GT R is at a distinct horsepower disadvantage with 577 hp (430 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), versus 690 hp (515 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) from the GT2 RS.

