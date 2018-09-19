The Roush name carries clout in Ford circles. The aftermarket tuning company made a name for itself making high-performance parts and packages for the Mustang, Focus, and F-150. With the Focus soon disappearing from the U.S., that leaves two products Roush can design for, and its latest creation adds some pep to the F-150’s step. Called the Roush F-150 SC, the company improves on last year’s design by adding more power.

The additional power comes from the all-new Roush TVS R2650 supercharger package that enhances the performance of the 5.0-liter V8. The truck delivers 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque. The engine breathes easier thanks to Roush’s dual-tip performance exhaust system and active exhaust system, which allows the driver to switch between loud and quiet modes via a console-mounted dial or smartphone app. This feature is likely useless because it should always be in loud mode – but that’s this writer’s humble opinion.

Roush also adds a host of other upgrades that make the truck more off-road capable. Roush installs Roush/Fox 2.0 coilover suspension system that lifts the front end two inches. This doesn’t affect the truck’s factory payload or towing capacity rating. Mickey Thompson Baja ATX P3 LT305/55R20 Hybrid All-Terrain tires wrap around 21-inch Roush wheels.

Aesthetic upgrades are aplenty. There’s a new grille with "Roush" stamped in it. A new bumper cover, which works with Ford’s adaptive cruise control, helps complete the truck’s new aggressive front end. There are bold fender flares with accent lighting. There are several customizable graphics packages available. Inside, Roush leather seating in black and carbon is offered along with a Roush center console upgrade and off-road utility kit.

Price for the 2018 Roush F-150 SC starts at $22,999 on top of the cost of the base vehicle. The package does include a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. The truck is available now for preorder.

Source: Roush