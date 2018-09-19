Ordinarily, an online episode of Jay Leno’s Garage is a rock-em-sock-em good time. That’s not to say this latest clip is bad – on the contrary, it’s actually a great video featuring a crazy powerful 2014 Mustang Shelby GT500 Super Snake. The owner is Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel, who you may recognize as the star of 2004’s controversial film The Passion of the Christ. Yes, Jesus is a car guy and he drives a black Shelby – but the story behind the car isn’t a biblical one.

In short, the car became something of a tribute for Extortion 17 – the call-sign for a U.S. Army Chinook helicopter shot down in Afghanistan back in 2011. All 38 people and one military service dog on-board were killed, with members of the U.S. Navy’s Seal Team Six among the casualties. It was the single deadliest incident not just for the Navy Seals, but in the history of U.S. Special Operations Command.

Caviezel – who is already a naturally soft-spoken individual – learned of the story and became involved in helping returning military veterans cope with post-tramautic stress disorder. The Shelby was something he wanted anyway, but it also became a tribute to those Seals who lost their lives. He speaks at length of how he became involved with helping veterans and there's undeniable emotion in his voice as he tells the story. We’ll leave the details to the video, but the underhood tribute and special badging around the outside of the car are not without significant meaning.

As for the car, it’s got a whopping big liquid-cooled Kenne Bell supercharger and a host of other upgrades and yes, it belts out 850 horsepower. That’s not necessarily uncommon in the world of Shelby Super Snakes, but the custom widebody kit is certainly different. It gives the car a very menacing stance, and the Foose wheels are a nice touch as well.

During the test drive, Caviezel tells Leno that he’ll die with the car. We’ll not go for the obvious resurrection joke there and instead just thank him for being a car guy to the core, and much more besides.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage via YouTube