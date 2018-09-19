The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one of the quickest SUVs in the world thanks to its 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 making 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque. The ample output isn't enough for some people, though, and tuners like Hennessey are happy to sell power-hungry drivers engine upgrades. In a new video, Hennessey takes a stock Trackhawk and pits it in a three-way drag race against the firm's HPE850 and HPE1000 models.

The HPE850 boosts the Trackhawk's output to 852 hp (635 kW) and 845 lb-ft (1,146 Nm) by fitting an upgraded supercharger pulley to increase boost to 14 psi, instead of 11.6 psi in stock form. Revised engine tuning and a higher flow induction system also help get more horsepower out of the engine. Hennessey claims the tuning lets the speedy Grand Cherokee reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and cover the quarter mile in 10.9 seconds at 124 mph (200 kph).

In stock form, Jeep reports the Trackhawk reaches 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and covers the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds.

For even more power, Hennessey's HPE1000 upgrade gives the Grand Cherokee 1,012 hp (755 kW) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm). This package includes some serious mechanical upgrades, like a 4.5-liter supercharger to replace the stock 2.4-liter blower. In addition, a new fuel pump and injectors make sure the powerplant gets enough fuel, and a high-flow induction system gets the proper amount of air to the mill. The tuner claims that after installation the Trackhawk can reach 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and cover the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds at 132 mph (212 kph).

Given these specs, the results of this race shouldn't be too surprising. The HPE1000 wins by a long distance, and the HPE850 comes in second. Judging by the video, the stock Trackhawk appears to briefly take the lead over the HPE850 off the line, but the more powerful machine eventually passes it. This could be down to the production-spec example's driver having a better reaction at the start.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube