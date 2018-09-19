The Toyota Yaris GRMN seems like a star among compact hot hatches, and a new video only strengthens that reputation by showing one facing off against a Renault Clio R.S. 18. The pint-sized Japanese machine easily beats its more powerful challenger from France.

The major factor helping the Yaris GRMN is likely its weight. The little hatchback only weighs 2,502 pounds (1,135 kilograms), versus 2,654 pounds (1,204 kilograms) for the Clio R.S. 18. In all other respects, the Renault comes out ahead. Its 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 217 horsepower (162 kilowatts) and 206 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of torque, as opposed to the Toyota's 1.8-liter supercharged four-cylinder with 209 hp (156 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque.

On paper, the Yaris is a hair quicker to 62 mph (100 kph) by requiring 6.3 seconds to reach the speed, and the Clio R.S. 18 requires 6.6 seconds. The Renault is faster with a 146 mph (235 kph) top speed, versus the Toyota's max velocity of 143 mph (230 kph).

The Yaris' biggest weakness is its limited production. Toyota is only building 400 of them for Europe, including 100 for the United Kingdom, and none of them are coming to the U.S. The Clio R.S. 18 is also limited production, but Renault isn't yet saying how many the company intends to make. That detail could arrive at the model is at the Paris Motor Show in October.

In this test, the pair remains side-by-side for the first several seconds, but then the Yaris appears to find an extra reserve of power to leap ahead. The Clio R.S. 18 can't do anything to make up the difference, and the Toyota is over a second ahead when they cross the line.

Source: Cars.co.za via YouTube