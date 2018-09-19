A new spy video shows the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette traveling to and from the Nürburgring Nordschleife and pushing very hard around the famous track. Chevy's engineers aren't ready to stop stripping camouflage off the test mules yet.

The clip provides a great comparison of the mid-engined 'Vette's sedate behavior on public roads and its sharper edge on a circuit. Before and after hitting the track, the sports car's sound barely rises above a whisper. Once the machine reaches the green hell, things change immediately. The exhaust gains a meaner, more muscular note.

The driver of this 'Vette rings every ounce of performance out of the car on the Nordschleife. The machine rides the curbs in practically every corner and takes a very quick line around the track.

At the end of the clip, there's a chance to see a pair of mid-engined Corvette test mules together. They're identical other than one having the roof louvers closed, while the holes are open on the other car. It's not clear yet what Chevy is evaluating with this slight change.

The new 'Vette is allegedly getting three engine options. The base model reportedly retains the current 6.2-liter V8 with 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts), which we believe powers the car in this clip. As a mid-range option, there's a twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 with 650 hp (485 kW). The ultimate choice would be a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 with 850 hp (634 kW). The speed of the shifts in this video suggests an automatic gearbox of some kind.

Production of the mid-engined 'Vette reportedly starts in September 2019, but the debut could happen much sooner at Detroit's North American International Auto Show in January.

Source: MOTOR1 US via YouTube via Automedia