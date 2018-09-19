The Ford F-150 is America's best selling car, if you can even call it a car. Every 35 seconds one leaves a forecourt somewhere in the States, while each year it plays a huge part in generating $41.25 billion in revenue, making the Ford F-Series pickup line a more valuable brand than Nike or even Coca-Cola.

There's so many of the things in the world that it's hard to find one unique. They are out there though, and here's one. Someone thought it would be a good idea to graft the face only a mother could love from the Jaguar S-Type onto an F-150. Why? We don't know. Mind you, since the new millennium Jaguar has added wagons, SUVs, diesels, and electric vehicles to its lineup, so a Jag pickup? Why not?

The Ford S-Type-150 thing recently appeared on Craigslist in Denver. The listing reveals that the Frankenstein's monster of a car is both a 2000 F-150 and a 2000 S-Type – so from the era when Ford actually owned Jaguar.

The bodywork isn't the only thing from the Jaguar that's been grafted onto the truck. The interior has also had the big cat treatment. There is also a custom side exit exhaust, aftermarket wheels and lights, and custom badging in the center of the grafted grille. The current owner recently got new tires and brakes fitted as well.

The running gear is all Ford – power comes from a 5.4-liter Triton V8, used in the Lincoln Navigator, putting out 260 horsepower and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque in factory trim, although with the car(s) approaching 20 years old, those numbers will have likely dropped a bit.

It's not perfect though, the listing reveals that the bodywork needs some filler treatment and has the odd scrape, but it is said to run great, so there's that.

The sale price is $7,000, and if you don't like the color, oddly the seller is willing to completely respray it for an additional $4,000.

"This is one of the coolest custom trucks you will find," reads the listing. "Everywhere I go people look and take pics, thumbs up and questions at every stop light."

