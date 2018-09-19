The Ford Tourneo Connect and Smart EQ ForFour were tested and both grabbed four stars.

After giving the new Ford Focus and Volvo XC60 the full five-star rating earlier in the year, the people behind the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) took another batch of new cars to find out the level of safety available. The Volkswagen Group is being praised in the press release as the 2019 Audi A6 Sedan and the 2019 VW Touareg both went home with a five-star rating.

The A6 in question was a 40 TDI Sportline front-wheel-drive model in the left-hand-drive configuration, which earned 93 percent for Adult Occupant, 85 percent for Child Occupant, 81 percent for Vulnerable Road Users, and 76 percent for Safety Assist.

The Touareg was a turbodiesel 3.0-liter Elegance model in LHD guise and had the following scores: 89 percent for Adult Occupant, 86 percent for Child Occupant, 72 percent for Vulnerable Road Users, and 81 percent for Safety Assist.

There were also two four-star rating in the latest results, with the Ford Tourneo Connect being an updated variant of the model originally tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014. The 1.5 diesel model in the Titanium trim and with LHD scored 92 percent for Adult Occupant, 79 percent for Child Occupant, 65 percent for Vulnerable Road Users, and 75 percent for Safety Assist.

Another four-star car was the fully electric Smart EQ ForFour, which earned the same four-star rating as the conventionally powered model tested by Euro NCAP in 2014 when it received 78 percent for Adult Occupant, 77 percent for Child Occupant, 65 percent for Pedestrian, and 56 percent for Safety Assist.

As for the new Suzuki Jimny, it received only three stars because of its “underwhelming driver assistance systems” included as standard equipment. The 1.5 GLX Jimny model posted the following results: 73 percent for Adult Occupant, 84 percent for Child Occupant, 52 percent for Vulnerable Road Users, and 50 percent for Safety Assist.

Here are links to Euro NCAP’s site for all models tested: Audi A6, VW Touareg, Ford Tourneo Connect, Smart ForFour / EQ ForFour, and Suzuki Jimny.

Source: Euro NCAP 

Success for Audi and VW in meeting Euro NCAP’s 5-star challenge

Euro NCAP releases the safety ratings of four new cars today. Both the Audi A6 and the VW Touareg achieve a maximum five- star rating, the Ford Tourneo Connectachieves a solid four- star rating and the new Suzuki Jimny scores three stars.
 
The Audi A6 and the VW Touareg score particularly well for vulnerable road user protection including Euro NCAP’s new requirements for cyclist-detecting AEB.  The Ford Tourneo Connect compact panel van is an updated version of the vehicle last tested in 2013.  The car achieves a solid four stars against the 2018 requirements.  The updated Tourneo Connect is equipped with AEB and lane support as standard, even for commercial variants, making it stand out amid competition in this segment.  The Suzuki Jimny scores a three-star rating, let down by its underwhelming driver assistance systems.
 
Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP said, “Overall, these latest results demonstrate that, as Euro NCAP’s test protocols evolve and become more demanding, a 5-star rating remains an achievable although challenging objective for the auto industry.
 
“It is particularly positive and welcome that manufacturers are performing well in the assessment of vulnerable road user protection systems such as AEB for cyclists.  Euro NCAP has now tested 6 models which feature this life saving technology.  These driver assistance systems are the building blocks for potential automation in the future.  Importantly they offer tangible safety benefits today.”