After giving the new Ford Focus and Volvo XC60 the full five-star rating earlier in the year, the people behind the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) took another batch of new cars to find out the level of safety available. The Volkswagen Group is being praised in the press release as the 2019 Audi A6 Sedan and the 2019 VW Touareg both went home with a five-star rating.

The A6 in question was a 40 TDI Sportline front-wheel-drive model in the left-hand-drive configuration, which earned 93 percent for Adult Occupant, 85 percent for Child Occupant, 81 percent for Vulnerable Road Users, and 76 percent for Safety Assist.

The Touareg was a turbodiesel 3.0-liter Elegance model in LHD guise and had the following scores: 89 percent for Adult Occupant, 86 percent for Child Occupant, 72 percent for Vulnerable Road Users, and 81 percent for Safety Assist.

There were also two four-star rating in the latest results, with the Ford Tourneo Connect being an updated variant of the model originally tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014. The 1.5 diesel model in the Titanium trim and with LHD scored 92 percent for Adult Occupant, 79 percent for Child Occupant, 65 percent for Vulnerable Road Users, and 75 percent for Safety Assist.

Another four-star car was the fully electric Smart EQ ForFour, which earned the same four-star rating as the conventionally powered model tested by Euro NCAP in 2014 when it received 78 percent for Adult Occupant, 77 percent for Child Occupant, 65 percent for Pedestrian, and 56 percent for Safety Assist.

As for the new Suzuki Jimny, it received only three stars because of its “underwhelming driver assistance systems” included as standard equipment. The 1.5 GLX Jimny model posted the following results: 73 percent for Adult Occupant, 84 percent for Child Occupant, 52 percent for Vulnerable Road Users, and 50 percent for Safety Assist.

Here are links to Euro NCAP’s site for all models tested: Audi A6, VW Touareg, Ford Tourneo Connect, Smart ForFour / EQ ForFour, and Suzuki Jimny.

Source: Euro NCAP