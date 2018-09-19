McLaren is offering potential customers the chance to configure their new 600LT supercar using real-time 3D software.

The system, which is installed in McLaren dealerships, provides a three-dimensional image of the car with 4K detail and, according to the Woking-based manufacturer, improves "clarity and tonal accuracy."

Would-be customers who can’t get to the garage, though, can still play around with the bottomless pit of 600LT options. The 2D online configurator is also online, allowing fans of the brand to see all 28 body colors on offer, as well as the six "By McLaren" designs, which offer suggestions to help spark customers’ imaginations.

However, for all the options on offer, the car’s underpinnings remain constant. Power - all 592 hp of it - comes from a 3.8-liter V8 engine with two turbochargers. That, along with 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque, is fed to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Factor in the 1,356-kilogram (2,982-pound) curb weight and you’ve got a car capable of 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph (328 kph).

To celebrate the arrival of the MARC (McLaren Automotive Real-time Configurator), McLaren let chief test driver Kenny Brack and brand ambassador Bruno Senna loose, allowing the two drivers to create their own 600LTs.

Brack went for a track-focused specification, leaving out unnecessary no-cost options such as air conditioning and satellite navigation, while adding carbon-fiber exterior upgrade packs.

The Swedish driver also plumped for the MSO (McLaren Special Operations) Clubsport Pro options pack, which includes a six-point racing harness, lightweight carbon-fiber seats and a carbon fiber roof.

For his final flourish, Brack painted his car in Sicilian Yellow and fitted a black Alcantara interior, before adding blue brake calipers to make his vehicle mirror the flag of his home country.

Former F1 driver Senna, meanwhile, opted for a blue 600LT, although he too chose the black Alcantara interior and MSO Clubsport Pro Pack. However, the Brazilian did add orange racing harnesses and yellow brake calipers to the mix.

Senna also opted for a more road-going specification than Brack, choosing air conditioning, a Bowers and Wilkins audio system, and a rear-view camera. He even chose the vehicle lift system, which makes it easier for the car to crest speed bumps and other hazards.

"This is a great way to explore the specification of a car like the 600LT before finalizing your choices," commented Brack. "You can see on screen what each paint color looks like in isolation, choose your wheel design and finish and then contrast the exterior look with any of the interior specifications that appeal, before adding optional features and equipment."



