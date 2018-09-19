Former F1 driver Bruno Senna has been playing with the 4K tech, too.
McLaren is offering potential customers the chance to configure their new 600LT supercar using real-time 3D software.
The system, which is installed in McLaren dealerships, provides a three-dimensional image of the car with 4K detail and, according to the Woking-based manufacturer, improves "clarity and tonal accuracy."
Would-be customers who can’t get to the garage, though, can still play around with the bottomless pit of 600LT options. The 2D online configurator is also online, allowing fans of the brand to see all 28 body colors on offer, as well as the six "By McLaren" designs, which offer suggestions to help spark customers’ imaginations.
However, for all the options on offer, the car’s underpinnings remain constant. Power - all 592 hp of it - comes from a 3.8-liter V8 engine with two turbochargers. That, along with 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque, is fed to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Factor in the 1,356-kilogram (2,982-pound) curb weight and you’ve got a car capable of 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph (328 kph).
To celebrate the arrival of the MARC (McLaren Automotive Real-time Configurator), McLaren let chief test driver Kenny Brack and brand ambassador Bruno Senna loose, allowing the two drivers to create their own 600LTs.
Brack went for a track-focused specification, leaving out unnecessary no-cost options such as air conditioning and satellite navigation, while adding carbon-fiber exterior upgrade packs.
The Swedish driver also plumped for the MSO (McLaren Special Operations) Clubsport Pro options pack, which includes a six-point racing harness, lightweight carbon-fiber seats and a carbon fiber roof.
For his final flourish, Brack painted his car in Sicilian Yellow and fitted a black Alcantara interior, before adding blue brake calipers to make his vehicle mirror the flag of his home country.
Former F1 driver Senna, meanwhile, opted for a blue 600LT, although he too chose the black Alcantara interior and MSO Clubsport Pro Pack. However, the Brazilian did add orange racing harnesses and yellow brake calipers to the mix.
Senna also opted for a more road-going specification than Brack, choosing air conditioning, a Bowers and Wilkins audio system, and a rear-view camera. He even chose the vehicle lift system, which makes it easier for the car to crest speed bumps and other hazards.
"This is a great way to explore the specification of a car like the 600LT before finalizing your choices," commented Brack. "You can see on screen what each paint color looks like in isolation, choose your wheel design and finish and then contrast the exterior look with any of the interior specifications that appeal, before adding optional features and equipment."
Source: McLaren
Gallery: McLaren's MARC 3D real-time configurator
Choose the perfect McLaren 600LT using pioneering real-time digital configurator
Bruno Senna and McLaren Chief Test Driver Kenny Brack set the pace in choosing the perfect McLaren 600LT using pioneering real-time digital configurator
- Digital configurator showcases full range of colours and options available on new McLaren ‘Longtail’
- Buyers can explore millions of unique car permutations online or in McLaren retailers
- Racing driver and McLaren brand ambassador, Bruno Senna and McLaren Chief Test Driver, Kenny Brack, choose their ideal ‘Longtail’ specification
- Limited-volume 600LT priced from £185,500; 12-month production run nearly fully allocated
Buyers who have secured a 600LT Coupé are now exploring the wide range of colours and options available using an advanced real-time configurator to complete their order in retailers - but anybody with internet access can build their own perfect ‘Longtail’ using McLaren’s online 2D configurator.
The pioneering specification system allows you to view the 600LT in any of the 28 different body colours offered, three of which are newly introduced with the launch of the 600LT: Myan Orange, Chicane Effect (grey); and Luminaire (green). 14 of the paint colours are in an MSO Defined palette developed by McLaren Special Operations for the new ‘Longtail’.
Customers and brand enthusiasts can explore the six different ‘By McLaren’ Designer interior themes and extensive range of performance-oriented options – many of them in visually striking and lightweight visual carbon fibre – in combination with their preferred exterior colour. The interior themes selected by McLaren’s design team for the new 600LT comprise three in Alcantara® and three in Nappa Leather. All feature bold colours and are differentiated respectively by either lightweight technical material or soft-grain leather, covering the seat bolsters and cushions, facia and centre tunnel.
“This is a great way to explore the specification of a car like the 600LT before finalising your choices,”commented McLaren Automotive Chief Test Driver, Kenny Brack. “You can see on screen what each paint colour looks like in isolation, choose your wheel design and finish and then contrast the exterior look with any of the interior specifications that appeal, before adding optional features and equipment.”
Brack selected Sicilian Yellow exterior paint and matched it with a full Carbon Black Alcantara® interior. MSO Defined 6-Point Harnesses - one of the features included in the MSO Clubsport Pro option pack for the 600LT selected by Kenny – were specified in blue, combining with Azura Blue Coloured Brake Calipers to create a visual theme aligning with the flag colours of his home country of Sweden.
Other features in the MSO Clubsport Pro Pack include a Carbon Fibre Roof, Carbon Fibre Front Fenders with Gloss Visual Carbon Fibre Louvres and Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats. Gloss Black finish on the 10-Spoke Ultra-Lightweight Forged Aluminium Alloy Wheels; all three Carbon Fibre Exterior Upgrade packs; and McLaren Track Telemetry with three cameras were also selected by Kenny. In keeping with the track-focused nature of the specification, air-conditioning, satellite navigation and audio – all no-cost options – were not added.
Racing driver and McLaren brand ambassador, Bruno Senna, configured his 600LT in Burton Blue from the MSO Defined range of exterior colours, again complemented by a full Carbon Black Alcantara® interior. Bruno also specified the full complement of Carbon Fibre Upgrade packs and features in the MSO Clubsport Pro Pack, but selected McLaren Orange for both harnesses and seatbelts.
Gloss Black wheel finish was favoured, contrasted with yellow brake calipers, while McLaren Track Telemetry with three cameras was again selected. Further specification was more road-oriented, with air-conditioning and a Bowers & Wilkins Audio System chosen, alongside front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and vehicle lift.
In addition to the online 2D configurator available at http://configurator.mclaren.com/model/coupe600lt, the real-time specification tool is installed in McLaren retailers worldwide as a 3D experience that delivers 4K detail with even greater clarity and tonal accuracy. In MARC (McLaren Automotive Real-time Configurator) guise, the system is the most detailed configurator to date from the British luxury sportscar and supercar brand.
Following its global debut in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the McLaren 600LT Coupé is available to order from McLaren retailers, priced from £185,500 with taxes (UK). Production volume will be strictly limited, with build commencing in October 2018 and running for around 12 months, build slots being scheduled around existing Sports Series and Super Series models, as well as the sell-out McLaren Senna, Senna GTR and McLaren Speedtail.
To discover more about the new McLaren 600LT, visit: http://cars.mclaren.com/sports-series/600lt. A film demonstrating the MARC system in operation can be viewed at https://youtu.be/GWF0Gm2CFBU.