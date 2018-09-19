Woodcliff Lake, NJ - Sept. 18, 2018 ... Following the unveiling of the all-new BMW Z4 M40i First Edition Roadster at Pebble Beach Lodge to kick-off Monterey car week, BMW unveils the 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster, which will arrive in March of 2019, and the 2020 BMW Z4 M40i Roadster, which will follow.



Agility, performance and precise handling have always been top priorities for the Z4 family but the new two-seater’s body, powertrain and chassis have received the greatest amount of development work to make sure the new Z4 Roadster arrives with a genuine sports car performance pedigree.



If the chassis is the legs and muscles of a top performing athlete then the engines are the heart and lungs. The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster has gone through a thoroughly complete training program and features two new powerful TwinPower Turbocharged engines and brand new front and rear suspensions developed specifically for the Roadster.



The rigid body structure, chassis mounting points, along with the intelligent lightweight design and optimized aerodynamic properties deliver the perfect platform to provide the driver with a Roadster capable of tackling the most challenging tracks while at the same time providing increased levels of comfort for top down cruising along the coast.



The new BMW Z4 Roadster has a low-slung, sporty and athletic appearance when viewed from any angle. The proportions have grown in every area over its predecessor: 3.3 inches longer, 2.9 inches wider and 0.5 inches taller. The wheelbase has been shortened by 1.0 inch which, combined with the notably wider tracks (+3.86 inches in front and +2.45 inches in rear) and a perfect 50:50 weight distribution, all contribute to the much enhanced vehicle agility.



Z4 sDrive30i: More power from the new four-cylinder engine.



To complement the new chassis’ increased capabilities, the new BMW Z4 Roadster arrives in 2019 first with a new, more powerful 2.0 liter four-cylinder TwinPower Turbocharged motor featuring an increase of 15 hp and an impressive 35 lb-ft of torque over its predecessor. The updated BMW engine package include a High Precision Injection system whose maximum pressure has been increased to 350 bar / 5,076 psi. The TwinScroll turbocharged engine under the hood of the new BMW Z4 sDrive30i delivers an output of 255 hp between 5,000 and 6,500 rpm, with peak torque of 295 lb-ft. available from 1,550 up to 4,400 rpm. The result is a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.2 seconds.



Z4 M40i: BMW M Performance model with straight-six engine.



For those seeking even more exhilarating performance, the all-new 2020 BMW Z4 M40i Roadster’s 3.0-liter six-cylinder in-line engine delivers instantaneous response, an appetite for revs and smoothness while offering an increase of 47 hp over its predecessor. The new 6-cylinder engine’s standout features include a water-cooled exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head, quicker TwinScroll turbocharger response and direct injection technology which now works at increased maximum pressure of 350 bar / 5,076 psi. Drivers have 382 hp at their disposal between 5,000 and 6,500 rpm, plus 369 lb-ft. of peak torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. The BMW Z4 M40i Roadster sprints from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.



Eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission



Both models of the new BMW Z4 Roadster, sDrive30i and M40i, come equipped with a standard eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel. Besides a wider ratio spread, the latest version of the automatic transmission offers even sportier gear shifts. The shorter ratios for the transmission’s lower gears improve acceleration and the unit’s improved internals allow it to operate more efficiently. The transmission features Launch Control for accelerating hard from a standing start with maximum traction. The eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission fitted in the BMW Z4 M40i has been configured with M-specific shift characteristics to complement the straight-six engine’s power delivery.



New chassis: increased agility and comfort.



The chassis technology in the new BMW Z4 Roadster has been developed to deliver the best possible agility and handling dynamics, thanks to a newly designed double-joint spring strut suspension at the front and a new five-link suspension in the rear, a first for a BMW Roadster. This chassis combination offers the best balance between sports car handling and ride comfort. The front suspension sub frame and control arm mounting points are extremely rigid, which lends to precise cornering characteristics as well as having a beneficial effect on the drivetrain’s acoustics. The sports car tuning of the front suspension dynamics aids the new Z4 Roadster’s steering precision. Aluminum control arms and swivel bearings reduce unsprung weight resulting in superior agility and efficiency. The new rear suspension also employs a lightweight aluminum/steel design. The large supporting base and very rigid structure of the rear axle subframe as well as the bracing used for connecting it to the body result in extremely precise wheel guidance.



Another standard feature is the sport steering with variable power assist and ratio. This particular version of the power steering system is designed to promote not just straight-line stability in the new BMW Z4 Roadster, but also provide precise feedback during cornering and effortless low-speed maneuvering.



The car’s impressively sporty handling characteristics are aided by powerful lightweight braking and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) systems, whose wealth of features includes the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC). The standard Performance Control function gives the new BMW Z4 Roadster even nimbler handling by varying the distribution of drive torque to the rear wheels according to the situation at hand.



M Performance model drivetrain



The Adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes and M Sport differential, standard on the all-new BMW Z4 M40i Roadster and optional on the Z4 sDrive30i, raise the car’s already impressive handling bar to even greater heights. With these chassis systems on board, the differences in the car’s responses between the COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+ modes, selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, are particularly noticeable. Featuring a 10 mm lower ride height, the Adaptive M Sport suspension includes electronically controlled dampers, which offer both comfortable and more aggressive ride and handling dynamics. The electronically controlled M Sport rear differential gives the handling of the new BMW Z4 an even sharper sporting edge. An electric motor generates a locking effect in the differential that equalizes torque distribution between the inside and outside rear wheels when cornering, making it possible to power out of bends with greater momentum. The active differential lock also works effectively in reducing both understeer and oversteer.



The standard 18-inch light-alloy wheels and optional 19-inch items are all shod with mixed-size tires. The wider rear tires’ increased potential for directional control was factored into the chassis tuning for all variants of the all-new Z4 Roadster.



The new BMW Z4 Roadster isn’t just about classical roadster proportions and spirited driving – it is imbued with state-of-the-art features to pamper both driver and passenger alike. The options list contains a myriad of ways to customize the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster to suit the owner’s personal style.



The array of cutting-edge driver assistance systems available for the Z4 Roadster is unrivalled in this segment. They are designed to optimize specific aspects of comfort and safety and relieve the strain on the driver during both long-distance journeys and in city traffic. The list of options includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, the Lane Change and Lane Departure Warning systems, as well as a Parking Assistant including Back-Up Assistant. The new BMW Z4 is also the first Roadster to be made available with an optional BMW Head-Up Display.



Exterior: a new design language.



A number of signature details form the defining features of the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster. The combination of very notable lines and a clean-cut surface design create a very distinctive take on sporting roadster. A sculpted front end with large air intakes, a low, broad BMW kidney grill and headlights positioned at the outer edges showcase BMW’s new design direction. The new mesh-design BMW kidney grill combines a track-inspired honeycomb pattern with a three-dimensional structure, whose elements have a vertical arrangement reminiscent of traditional BMW kidney grill bars. The design of the headlight units are a first for the brand, with the two light sources positioned one above the other. The vertical design is cut off at the top by a diagonal accent strip with integral direction indicator. The new BMW Z4 Roadster is equipped with LED headlights as standard and Adaptive LED headlights available as an option.



The long hood with arrow-shaped contour lines directed at the kidney grill straddles the wheel arches in a “clamshell” style characteristic of classical sports cars of the past. An upper character line runs from the bottom of the hood to the tail lights. A second, lower character line emerges from the large air vents behind the front wheel arches. This interplay of surfaces mimics the flow of air sweeping along the new Z4.



The trunk lid’s integrated spoiler and the slender, horizontally arranged light assemblies in the BMW brand’s customary L-shape help to give the tail of the new BMW Z4 Roadster a wide, road-hugging appearance. The rear end’s powerful look is strengthened by the side surrounds and the trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes flanking the eye-catching diffuser.



Individuality: colors and packages



There is a choice of eight colors for the exterior, including Frozen Grey for M Sport models. The interior choices include both SensaTec and Vernasca leather with a special Vernasca/Alcantara upholstery available for M Sport vehicles. The soft-top roof comes in Black as standard and Anthracite with silver effect as an option. It is electrically operated and can be opened or closed in the space of ten seconds, at speeds up to 31 mph.



The Z4 sDrive30i arrives with Sport Line as standard. Further performance enhancements for this model include the optional M Sport or Track Handling packages. The highlights of the M Sport package include a three-section air intake for the front apron, prominent side skirt contouring, a rear apron with highly distinctive side surrounds, 19-inch M light-alloy wheels, M Sport or Adaptive M suspension, an M Sport steering wheel and Active Driving Assistant. The Track Handling package includes M Sport brakes, Adaptive M suspension and the M Sport differential.



Climate Control and audio: a personal sense of well-being



The driver-focused cockpit design and clear arrangement of the controls help drivers of the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster concentrate on the main job at hand; enjoying the journey. The engine Start/Stop button has been incorporated into the control panel on the center console, whose styled surface is also home to the gear selector, the iDrive Controller, the Driving Experience Control switch, as well as the Electric Parking Brake and the switch for the electrically operated soft-top roof. The optional two-zone automatic climate control allows the temperature and ventilation settings to be adjusted separately for the driver and passenger side. Automatically dimming and folding exterior mirrors are available, as is Comfort Access. With this feature fitted, the soft-top can be operated using the car key.



The optional ambient lighting brings a soothing mood to the cabin. LED fiber-optic lighting in the instrument panel accent strips provide indirect illumination of the center console’s edging. The color and brightness of the lighting effect are adjusted in the iDrive menu. The standard hi-fi audio system offers a total of ten speakers and output of 205 watts. For a more impressive aural experience, there is the Harman Kardon surround sound system complete with digital amplifier, 12 speakers and 464-watts.



Model-specific seats and over 50 per cent more trunk capacity.



The new BMW Z4 comes standard with electric sports seats featuring integral head rests. The seat rails have been extended in length by 0.9 inches over those in the predecessor model, allowing the seats to be adjusted over a greater range. The optional M sports seats include electro-pneumatic backrest width adjustment to optimize lateral support through high-speed corners.



The practicality of the new BMW Z4 Roadster has been increased by a storage space behind the seats with a retaining net, large cupholders under the center armrest cover (which folds open in two sections) and roomy door pockets. The trunk capacity is 9.9 cu. ft. (with the soft-top open or closed), an increase of more than 50 percent compared to the previous Z4. An optional trunk through-loading system extends the possibilities for handling longer items during everyday use and when going away on trips.



BMW Personal Co-Pilot: Innovative systems to help drivers



The highly advanced nature of the new BMW Z4 is further underlined by the class-leading variety of offered driver assistance systems. Forward Collision Warning and the Daytime Pedestrian Detection with City Braking function come as standard, as does the Lane Departure Warning system. The list of options includes the Driving Assistance Package featuring Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, the Speed Limit Info system, the Active Blind Spot Detection, plus Rear Collision Protection and Cross-Traffic Alert.



The range of functions also includes the Back-up Assistant, which offers the highly convenient option of automated reversing in situations where there is little margin for error or the driver does not have a clear view. To do this, the system stores the steering movements for the section of road the car has just driven forward. It then traces these last forward movements when reversing and keeps the car on exactly the same path for a distance of up to 150 feet. All the driver has to do is operate the accelerator and brake pedals and keep an eye on the area around the car.



BMW Live Cockpit Professional: Seventh generation of the BMW iDrive



The BMW Live Cockpit Professional in the all-new 2019 BMW Z4 combines a new display and control concept and the ultimate in connectivity to create a superb all-round package. The latest-generation of the iDrive comprises a high-resolution digital 12.3” instrument cluster display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25” center display diagonally across. The system offers many hardware upgrades including new haptic controls on the iDrive controller, an advanced tablet-like touch interface, and stunning visualizations. This latest system perfectly blends the strengths of previous iDrive concepts with the modern ways in which people utilize their own electronic devices. The multi-modal approach of the iDrive touch controller, large touchscreen center display, and cloud based voice control, allow users to interact in the way of their choosing.



The seventh incarnation of iDrive, which runs the latest BMW Operating System, has a cutting-edge, fully digital design and is geared even more closely to the driver’s needs by allowing him or her to customize the system to his or her own preference with customizable widgets of information. This new level of personalization is then stored in the BMW Cloud and can follow the customer to other BMW vehicles. Various information from categories such as driving, entertainment, navigation, connectivity, and the vehicle info itself, can be selected in nearly any combination in any of four layouts on the Center Display. Multiple pages can be created and easily accessed with a simple swipe across the screen with a finger.



To maximize the capabilities of the large 12.3” digital instrument cluster, the traditional circular gauges have been finessed into an all-new design pushing the speedometer and tachometer gauges to the outer edges of the display as geometric bands. This new design opens space in the middle for routing and navigation, if desired. Information from the center display can also be shown within the tachometer. Additionally, the chosen driving mode will determine the visual display style.



Other elements of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional are the Navigation Professional system, a hard-drive-based multimedia system with 20 GB of memory and two USB ports, plus Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay interfaces. The driver can be automatically identified and personal settings activated either using the traditional vehicle key or by downloading the driver’s personal settings the BMW Cloud.



Drivers can enjoy the full benefits of the car’s intelligent connectivity capabilities through vehicle apps such as news, weather, office and online search. Other capabilities include Intelligent Emergency Call – which automatically summons swift assistance in an emergency – and regular updates for the navigation system’s maps.



The Connected Package Professional includes Remote Services, Concierge Services, On-street Parking Information, and Real Time Traffic Information and is standard on the all-new Z4 for a duration of 4 years. This connectivity suite will allow for easy integration and adaptation of new technology over time. Customers can continue to download various new digital services individually as they become available or renew existing services via the ConnectedDrive Store.



BMW Connected: digital services for individual mobility



BMW Connected is the companion app for BMW drivers. Intelligent connectivity helps users to reach their destination easily and with minimal stress – and not only when in their car; BMW Connected is an all-embracing concept designed to seamlessly connect the driver and their smartphone with their vehicle.



At the heart of it all is the Open Mobility Cloud, which allows the app to connect the car with the customer’s digital devices. These could include the iPhone and Apple Watch, smartphones and smartwatches running the Android operating system, Alexa-compatible smart devices and Google Home. For instance, the BMW Connected app can import appointments and addresses from the customer’s calendar entries straight into the navigation system to begin route guidance. The system calculates the optimum departure time based on real-time traffic information and notifies the driver with a message on their smartphone when it is time to leave. As the vehicle is linked up via the Open Mobility Cloud, it is able to access the calculated route directly when the navigation system starts up.



Always up to date thanks to Remote Software Upgrade.



The Z4 is Remote Software Upgrade capable. This feature keeps the vehicle up to date with the latest software. All updates can be loaded over the air, similar to smartphones. The upgrades can be loaded onto a smartphone via the BMW Connected app when connected to a Wi-Fi network or imported directly via the BMW’s built-in SIM card.



2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

Z4 sDrive30i Z4 M40i Seats -- 2 2 Number of Doors -- 2 2 Drive type -- RWD RWD Length inches 170.7 170.7 Width inches 73.4 73.4 Height inches 51.4 51.4 Width including mirrors inches 79.7 79.7 Wheelbase inches 97.2 97.2 Ground clearance inches 4.7 4.7 Turning radius feet 18 18 Shoulder width front inches 54.3 54.3 Legroom front inches 42.2 42.2 Headroom front inches 38.9 38.9 Cargo volume (EPA) ft³ 9.9 9.9 Fuel Tank capacity gallons 13.7 13.7 Curb weight lbs. 3287 tbd Gross vehicle weight lbs. 3880 tbd Payload lbs. 463 tbd Engine type -- B46 B58 Cylinders -- 4 6 Valves per cylinder -- 4 4 Stroke mm 94.6 94.6 Bore mm 82 82 Displacement cm³ 1998 2998 Compression rate :1 10.2 11 Engine power hp 255 382 at rpm 1/min 5,000 - 6,500 5,000 – 6,500 Engine torque ft. lbs. 295 369 at rpm 1/min 1,500-4,400 1,600 – 4,500 Fuel type -- gasoline gasoline Recommended Fuel -- Premium Premium Engine oil capacity quarts 5.25 6.5 quarts Output per liter hp/liter 129.1 127.4 Transmission type -- 8HP 8HP Transmission type -- automatic automatic Gear ratios 1st gear -- 5.25 5.25 2nd -- 3.36 3.36 3rd -- 2.17 2.17 4th -- 1.72 1.72 5th -- 1.32 1.32 6th -- 1 1 7th -- 0.82 0.82 8th -- 0.64 0.64 Reverse gear -- 3.71 3.71 Final drive ratio -- 3.15 3.15 Power-steering type -- EPS EPS Steering ratio :1 15.1 15.1 Tires 18” standard front -- 225/45R18 95Y 255/40R18 95Y Tires 18” standard rear -- 255/40R18 99Y 275/40R18 99Y Wheels 18” standard front inches 8.0J x 18 LM 9.0 x 18 LM Wheels 18” standard rear Inches 9.0J x 18 LM 10.0J x 18 LM Tires 18” optional front -- 255/40R18 95Y -- Tires 18” optional rear -- 275/40R18 99Y -- Wheels 18” optional Inches 9.0 x 18 LM -- Wheels 18” optional Inches 10.0J x 18 LM -- Tires 19” optional front 255/35R19 96Y 255/35R19 96Y Tires 19” optional rear 275/35R19 100Y 275/35R19 100Y Wheels 19” optional front inches 9.0J x 19 LM 9.0J x 19 LM Wheels 19” optional rear 10.0J x 19 LM 10.0J x 19 LM Track, front inches 63.7 62.8 Rear, track inches 63.5 62.6 Cx -- 0.29 – 0.35 0.29 – 0.35 0-60 mph seconds 5.2 4.4 Top speed mph 155 155 EPA Fuel Economy, city / hwy mpg TBD TBD