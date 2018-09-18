A 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3 had a premature end to its trip to the Nürburgring Nordschleife on September 16 when the German supercar caught fire. Firefighters weren't able to extinguish the blaze before the flames completely engulfed the car.

The engine started smoking at the Adenauer Forst section of the track, according to the YouTube description. The owner was able to get out of the 911 safely but had to wait nearby while the car burned. The guy reportedly wasn't from Germany, so finding a way home was possibly tough.

There's no restoring this 911 GT3. If the flames don't do enough damage to weaken the body, then the firefighters cutting up the body to extinguish the rest of the fire is the final nail in the coffin for this supercar. The firemen initially resort to spraying the Porsche with water and eventually switch to foam to make sure the machine is safe to haul away.

In 2014, Porsche recalled every example of the 991-gen 911 GT3 produced to that point after several of the cars caught fire. Porsche eventually discovered a problem with the connecting rod fasteners that was causing the issue. The firm replaced the engines in the 785 cars that it had built at that time and extended the warranty by one year.

This owner might want to investigate to see if his 911 GT3 is still under the warranty. While the Nürburgring Nordschleife is technically a public road, many insurance companies in Europe don't cover accidents there. This means that the owner possibly lost his Porsche and can't even file a claim for money to put towards a new sports car, making this potentially a very costly fire.

Source: TOP Nürburgring Videos via YouTube