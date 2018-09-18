Ford enters the midsized performance SUV market with the 2019 Edge ST, and it's now available to configure online. The sporty crossover sits at the top of the Edge range with a price of $42,355, versus $30,990 for the base trim. Ticking every option box on the ST takes the price to $55,005, including the $995 destination charge.

The Edge ST comes with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that produces 335 horsepower (249 kilowatts) and 380 pound-feet (515 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available drivetrain is an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

From this starting point, buyers can start loading up the SUV with options. There are six available exterior colors that include four no-cost choices, which are Agate Black, Ford Performance Blue, Magnetic gray, and Ingot Silver, in addition to Ruby Red for $395 and White Platinum for $595. Inside, the only upholstery is perforated Ebony leather.

While it lacks an enticing name, the 401A option package loads the ST with high-tech amenities for $5,585. It adds a voice-activated navigation system for the infotainment, rear heated and cooled seats, active park assist, Co-Pilot 360 Assist+ cameras, and a front 180-degree camera with split view and washer

Customers can also further hone the SUV with the ST Performance Brake Package for $2,695. As the name suggests, the upgrades include front and rear vented brake discs with Colorado Red calipers and performance pads. The package also adds 21-inch gloss black wheels with summer only tires and a brushless radiator cooling fan.

There are a few smaller packages, too. The $290 Cargo Accessory Package includes a cargo mat, rear bumper protector, and retractable cargo cover. The $495 Cold Weather Package adds a heated steering wheel, windshield wiper de-icer, and front and rear floor liners. As a standalone accessory, buyers can get a dual-headrest rear seat entertainment system for $1,995.

