Here’s an official hello to the fabulous new Monza machines from Ferrari. Yesterday we had a preview of the Monza SP1 and SP2, but now Maranello has offered us full disclosure on these limited-edition models. They are the first of a new segment that Ferrari calls Icona, and as you can clearly see, they are inspired by classic Ferrari speedsters from the 1950s. But they're also far more than that.

We'll cut right to the chase – these cars are fast. Ferrari says they have the best power-to-weight ratio of any barchetta, thanks to plenty of carbon fiber throughout both models but also due to the fact that each car carries the most powerful engine to ever come from Maranello. The mill is a 6.5-liter V12 making 809 horsepower (603 kilowatts), which is enough to send the Monza twins to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds. Say on the throttle a bit longer, and 200 km/h (124 mph) will arrive in just 7.9 seconds. Top speed is said to be greater than 300 km/h (186 mph), and considering the cars lack a roof and windshield, such velocity for occupants is something Ferrari likens to blasting around a track in an F1 car. Based on what we've seen so far, we totally believe them.

Actually, occupant is the best way to describe the Monza SP1. Both cars are based on the front mid-engine 812 Superfast, but the SP1 is only fitted with a single seat for the driver. A tonneau cover stretches across the space where a passenger might otherwise sit, with a smooth rear deck completing the single-seater look. If you want a passenger the SP2 is the Monza of choice, as it does offer a second seat along with a passenger-side roll bar and the smallest of screens in front to help deflect some of the elements that come with such open-air driving.

Snazzy compact doors open upward, and the interior amenities are understandably minimal. One doesn't climb inside a Monza for a luxurious road trip, although technically you could. Ferrari does say these are road cars as opposed to dedicated track-day specials, but we suspect hitting apexes on a road course is the natural environment for these prancing horses. Sadly, since these models mark the beginning of a new special series, we suspect most will be relegated to display duty in collections.

Pricing or production numbers aren't yet released, but the modern-retro speedsters are aimed a "dedicated clients and collectors" so it's safe to assume the cost will be high, with availability low. We're counting the days until we can check one out in person.

Source: Ferrari