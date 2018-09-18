Shmee150 has an eclectic car collection filled with amazing supercars of varying flavors. His videos, highlighting his cars, others who have garages full of exotic metal, and new-car reveals, also look at how these expensive supercars perform. And that means we get to watch some exciting drag races. In his latest video, Shmee150 takes three of his cars – the McLaren 675LT, Aston Martin Vantage GT8, and Mercedes-AMG GT R – and puts them in an airstrip drag race to see which is the supercar king. While all three command respect, they are wildly different cars under the hood.

The McLaren 675LT is the most powerful of the bunch, producing 675 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque from its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8. It sends power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The AMG GT R is the second most potent car racing. Stock, it produces 585 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque from its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. However, RENNtech tuned this one, getting 672 hp and 587 lb-ft (797 Nm) of torque from the engine. The runt of the pack is the Aston Martin Vantage GT8 – one of 150 ever made. It’s naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8, paired with a six-speed manual, produces 446 hp and 361 lb-ft (490 Nm) of torque.

The trio of cars race twice. The first race has Shmee, driving the slower Aston Martin, jumping the start by at least two whole seconds in hopes of being competitive. However, he starts so early he leaves other two behind. The second race goes as you’d expect. The mid-engined McLaren rockets off the line followed closely by the AMG GT R. The Aston quickly falls to a distant third. Its lack of power makes it a natural candidate for third with second place going to the Mercedes. The McLaren takes first.

The results aren’t surprising, but it doesn’t make the race any less exciting to watch. While the Aston did take third, it made up for its poor performance with its V8 sound pumping through a titanium exhaust system. If you can’t be fast, be loud, right?

Source: Shmee150 via YouTube