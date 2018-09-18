SEAT enters Europe's large SUV market with the launch of the new Tarraco that joins its existing, smaller Ateca and Arona crossovers. Depending on buyers' needs, they can spec the model with either room for five or add an optional third row to boost the total occupancy to seven people.

The Tarraco takes its name from the Spanish city Tarragona on the coast fo the Mediterranean and rides on Volkswagen Group's MQB A+ platform that lets it measure 186.4 inches (4,735 millimeters) long. Buyers can choose from eight exterior colors: Dark Camouflage, Oryx White, Reflex Silver, Atlantic Blue, Indium Grey, Beige Titanium, Deep Black, and Uranus Grey.

Inside, the Tarraco is available with a 10.25-inch (26-centimeter) Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display. There's an eight-inch (20.3-cm) infotainment display on the top of the center stack, and the system is available with optional gesture controls.

Four powertrains are available at launch. The base option is a gas-fueled 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 150 horsepower (112 kilowatts), and it comes with front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual. Buyers can upgrade to a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 190 hp (142 kW), all-wheel drive, and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. A 2.0-liter turbodiesel is also available with either 150 hp or 190 hp. Both of these have all-wheel drive, but the weaker version comes with a six-speed manual while the more potent variant has the seven-speed DSG.

SEAT promises the Tarraco gets "alternative propulsion technologies" later, which likely means a hybrid is on the way, too.

Once drivers hit the road, they find an extensive array of driver assistance systems to keep the occupants safe. All Tarracos come standard with front assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane assist, automatic safety call, pre-crash assist, and rollover detection. As options, customers can add blind spot monitoring, traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control, light assist, and emergency assist.

Sales of the Tarraco will begin in Europe before the end of the year. The VW Group factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, will handle the production.

