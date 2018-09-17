Cadillac is expanding its lineup of crossovers and SUVs from two – XT5 and Escalade to four – XT4 and a new three-row offering. At the brand’s launch for the XT4, Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said, the company’s next new product will debut at the Detroit Auto Show in January, according to an interview with Automotive News. All signs point to this new vehicle being the three-row XT6 we’ve spied testing on several occasions earlier this year.

The XT6, slotting between the XT5 and Escalade, will likely wear the company’s evolving corporate styling. However, spy photos of the new crossover show the vehicle with stand-in units. Under the hood should be GM’s 310-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 engine paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. A 400-hp, twin-turbo engine is possible, too. It’ll come packed with technology, including offering Cadillac’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assist package, the latest Cue infotainment interface with a 10-inch screen, and a video rear-view mirror.

According to the publication, the new three-row CUV is part of Cadillac’s $12-billion product restructuring that includes debuting a new or redesigned vehicle about every six months through 2021. This started this year with the 2019 XT4. After the three-row CUV early next year, Cadillac had plans for an ATS sedan replacement, a smaller sedan, and the next-generation Escalade in 2020, according to Automotive News. After that, the plan was to redesign the XT5 and work on a performance EV or sports car based on the Corvette. But some of those plans could be up in the air.

While Cadillac maps out its future to return the brand to luxury glory, the XT6 will help the company compete with other luxury automakers who are selling to eager crossover and SUV customers. The company needs a fresh lineup, and its new product assault should please customers.

