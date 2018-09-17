While there have been plenty of spy shots of the next-gen Porsche 911, we haven't seen the future 911 Turbo testing since July, and the last photos of the upcoming turbocharged Cabriolet arrived in June. Finally, these shots provide a fresh look at the roadster with forced induction, and it even has the roof down.

As usual for a Porsche test mule, this car is in black, which lets the company more easily conceal the body without resorting to camouflage. In general, this vehicle provides a good guide about what the upcoming 911 Turbo Cabriolet looks like, though. Looking closely, the engineers hide the top and sides of the front fascia. There are center-lock wheels at the front and rear, but they have different designs on this vehicle. Compared to the standard 911, the Turbo gains wider fenders with vents in them.

The rear end doesn't appear finished yet. Like the 911 Turbo coupe, there's a more traditional looking rear wing that previous spy shots show can extend upward. The pair of oval exhaust outlets here are identical to the standard 911 Carrera (above right), so expect Porsche to fit different tips to the production-spec model.

Powertrain details about the new 911 Turbo remain a mystery. The existing Turbo S produces 572 horsepower (427 kilowatts), and the Exclusive Series pushes the output to 598 hp (446 kW). Expect a figure in excess of 600 hp (447 kW) for the next-gen variant.

Barely camouflaged next-gen 911 Carreras are already testing, and the model could debut as soon as October's Paris Motor Show. Porsche generally staggers launching each variant, so don't look for the Turbo's debut until 2019, and the Cabriolet version could take even longer to hit the road.

