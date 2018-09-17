From the Dacia Duster to the BMW 8 Series.
After the new Volvo XC60 was crowned World Car of the Year a few months back, the long list for next year’s title has now been published. The following cars will be tested in the months to come by a total of 85 international jurors to decide the winners in the following categories: World Car of the Year, World Luxury Car of the Year, World Performance Car of the Year, World Green Car of the Year, and World Urban Car of the Year.
Following a lengthy evaluation process to decide which cars are worthy of the WCOTY awards, the winners of the 15th edition will be announced next April at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
Interestingly, the long list includes models that haven’t been officially revealed yet, let alone available in dealerships. Examples include the Audi E-Tron due to debut tomorrow and the next-generation BMW 3 Series scheduled for a world reveal at next month's Paris Motor Show. The list also features fresh arrivals such as the 2019 Mercedes GLE and the new Kia Ceed GT – both of which were introduced just last week.
Here are all the contenders:
World Car of the Year
- Acura RDX
- Audi e-tron
- Audi A1
- Audi A6
- Audi Q3
- BMW 3 Series
- BMW i8 Roadster
- BMW X2
- Cadillac XT4
- Citroen C5 Aircross
- Dacia Duster
- Ford Focus
- Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
- Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Nexo
- Infiniti QX50
- Jaguar E-Pace
- Jaguar I-Pace
- Jeep Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler
- Kia Ceed/Forte
- Kia Niro EV
- Kia Soul
- Lexus ES
- Lexus UX
- Nissan Altima
- Nissan Kicks
- SEAT Arona
- Subaru Forester
- Suzuki Jimny
- Toyota Avalon
- Toyota Corolla
- Toyota RAV4
- Volvo S60/V60
- Volvo XC40
World Luxury Car of the Year
- Audi A7
- Audi Q8
- BMW 8 Series
- Mercedes-Benz GLE
- Volkswagen Touareg
World Performance Car of the Year
- Aston Martin Vantage
- BMW M2 Competition
- Hyundai Veloster N
- Kia Ceed GT
- McLaren 720S
World Green Car of the Year
- Audi E-Tron
- BMW i8 Roadster
- Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
- Honda Insight
- Hyundai Nexo
- Jaguar I-PACE
- Kia Niro EV
- Lexus ES Hybrid
- Lexus UX Hybrid
- Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
World Urban Car of the Year
- Audi A1
- BMW X2
- Kia Soul
- SEAT Arona
- Suzuki Jimny