After the new Volvo XC60 was crowned World Car of the Year a few months back, the long list for next year’s title has now been published. The following cars will be tested in the months to come by a total of 85 international jurors to decide the winners in the following categories: World Car of the Year, World Luxury Car of the Year, World Performance Car of the Year, World Green Car of the Year, and World Urban Car of the Year.

Following a lengthy evaluation process to decide which cars are worthy of the WCOTY awards, the winners of the 15th edition will be announced next April at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Interestingly, the long list includes models that haven’t been officially revealed yet, let alone available in dealerships. Examples include the Audi E-Tron due to debut tomorrow and the next-generation BMW 3 Series scheduled for a world reveal at next month's Paris Motor Show. The list also features fresh arrivals such as the 2019 Mercedes GLE and the new Kia Ceed GT – both of which were introduced just last week.

Here are all the contenders:

World Car of the Year

Acura RDX

Audi e-tron

Audi A1

Audi A6

Audi Q3

BMW 3 Series

BMW i8 Roadster

BMW X2

Cadillac XT4

Citroen C5 Aircross

Dacia Duster

Ford Focus

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Nexo

Infiniti QX50

Jaguar E-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Wrangler

Kia Ceed/Forte

Kia Niro EV

Kia Soul

Lexus ES

Lexus UX

Nissan Altima

Nissan Kicks

SEAT Arona

Subaru Forester

Suzuki Jimny

Toyota Avalon

Toyota Corolla

Toyota RAV4

Volvo S60/V60

Volvo XC40

World Luxury Car of the Year

Audi A7

Audi Q8

BMW 8 Series

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Volkswagen Touareg

World Performance Car of the Year

Aston Martin Vantage

BMW M2 Competition

Hyundai Veloster N

Kia Ceed GT

McLaren 720S

World Green Car of the Year

Audi E-Tron

BMW i8 Roadster

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

Honda Insight

Hyundai Nexo

Jaguar I-PACE

Kia Niro EV

Lexus ES Hybrid

Lexus UX Hybrid

Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

World Urban Car of the Year