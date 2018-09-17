Available in Europe, the new entry-level version is about €14,000 cheaper than the GT 53.
After unveiling the GT 53, GT 63, and GT 63 S earlier this year, Mercedes-AMG is extending the Four-Door Coupe’s lineup with the introduction of an entry-level model. Sitting on those glorious retro-flavored Monoblock wheels, the new GT 43 gets the same turbocharged inline-six 3.0-liter engine as the GT 53, but obviously with less power, yet still enough for most people.
While the “53” model has 435 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 520 Newton-meters (384 pound-feet) of torque, the new base Four-Door Coupe has to make do with “only” 367 hp (270 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). Losing 68 hp and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) has added four tenths of a second to the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, which now takes 4.9 seconds. As far as top speed is concerned, it has decreased by 10 mph (15 kph) to 168 mph (270 kph) compared to the GT 53.
Although it’s down on power, you get the whole shebang sooner in the rpm range (5,500 rpm compared to 6,100 rpm) while the full torque kicks in at the same 1,800 rpm. Both cars share the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system with fully variable torque distribution, the nine-speed automatic transmission, and the EQ Boost offering an extra 22 hp (16 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) for a brief moment.
When it comes to pricing, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Four-Door Coupe (it’s quite the mouthful, isn’t it?) kicks off from €109,182 in Germany where the lesser “43” model can be had for €95,259. The company is already accepting orders and will sell the entry-level car with virtually the same equipment and options you get in the more powerful “53” variant.
Availability in the United States is not known at this point, but Mercedes-AMG has confirmed the 63 and 63 S will arrive early next year while the 53 is due by mid-2019.
Source: Mercedes-AMG
Sales launch of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupé models: Sports car portfolio continues to grow
Affalterbach. With the new AMG GT 43 4MATIC+ 4-door Coupé (fuel consumption, combined: 9.4-9.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 215-209 g/km) Mercedes-AMG is extending its sports car offering with the addition of an entry-level model at a very attractive price/value ratio. The new 270 kW (367 hp) model and the 320 kW (435 hp) variant already presented in March 2018, namely the AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (fuel consumption, combined: 9.4-9.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 215-209 g/km), can be ordered from Mercedes-Benz sales partners with immediate effect.
The 3.0-litre 6-cylinder in-line engine in the AMG GT 43 4MATIC+ produces 270 kW (367 hp) and delivers maximum torque of 500 Nm. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and the top speed of 270 km/h meet the requirements of customers in many markets. The EQ Boost starter-alternator delivers additional short-term output and torque of 16 kW (22 hp) and 250 Nm, respectively. It combines the starter and alternator in one electric motor, is integrated between the engine and transmission and feeds the 48 V on-board electrical system. This innovative feature as well as the intelligent two-stage turbocharging with additional electrical compressor and exhaust gas turbocharger combines hallmark AMG Driving Performance with low fuel consumption.
The characteristic exterior design, the innovative interior with three rear variants and the display switches in the centre console are identical to those in the AMG GT 53 4MATIC+. The same applies to the fast-shifting AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the active aerodynamics with AIRPANEL air control system in the front apron and extending rear spoiler. Also identical are the standard appointments and the comprehensive selection of individualisation options through to the styling packages and large range of light-alloy wheels.
Data and prices at a glance
|
|
Mercedes-AMG
GT 43 4MATIC+ 4-door Coupé
|
Mercedes-AMG
GT 53 4MATIC+
4-door Coupé
|
Cylinders/arrangement
|
6/in-line
|
6/in-line
|
Displacement (cc)
|
2999
|
2999
|
Output (kW/hp)
|
270/367
|
320/435
|
at rpm
|
5500-6100
|
6100
|
Extra output from EQ Boost (kW/hp)
|
16 (22)
|
16 (22)
|
Max. torque (Nm)
|
500
|
520
|
at rpm
|
1800-4500
|
1800-5800
|
Add. torque from EQ Boost (Nm)
|
250
|
250
|
Drive system
|
All-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution
|
All-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution
|
Fuel consumption combined (l/100 km)
|
9.4-9.1
|
9.4-9.1
|
CO2 emissions, combined (g/km)
|
215-209
|
215-209
|
Emission class
|
Euro 6d-TEMP
|
Euro 6d-TEMP
|
Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s)
|
4.9
|
4.5
|
Top speed (km/h)
|
270
|
285
|
Price (in euros)
|
95,259.50
|
109,182.50
* All figures are subject to change Recommended retail prices for Germany including 19% VAT.