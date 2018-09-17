After unveiling the GT 53, GT 63, and GT 63 S earlier this year, Mercedes-AMG is extending the Four-Door Coupe’s lineup with the introduction of an entry-level model. Sitting on those glorious retro-flavored Monoblock wheels, the new GT 43 gets the same turbocharged inline-six 3.0-liter engine as the GT 53, but obviously with less power, yet still enough for most people.

While the “53” model has 435 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 520 Newton-meters (384 pound-feet) of torque, the new base Four-Door Coupe has to make do with “only” 367 hp (270 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). Losing 68 hp and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) has added four tenths of a second to the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, which now takes 4.9 seconds. As far as top speed is concerned, it has decreased by 10 mph (15 kph) to 168 mph (270 kph) compared to the GT 53.

Although it’s down on power, you get the whole shebang sooner in the rpm range (5,500 rpm compared to 6,100 rpm) while the full torque kicks in at the same 1,800 rpm. Both cars share the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system with fully variable torque distribution, the nine-speed automatic transmission, and the EQ Boost offering an extra 22 hp (16 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) for a brief moment.

When it comes to pricing, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Four-Door Coupe (it’s quite the mouthful, isn’t it?) kicks off from €109,182 in Germany where the lesser “43” model can be had for €95,259. The company is already accepting orders and will sell the entry-level car with virtually the same equipment and options you get in the more powerful “53” variant.

Availability in the United States is not known at this point, but Mercedes-AMG has confirmed the 63 and 63 S will arrive early next year while the 53 is due by mid-2019.

Source: Mercedes-AMG