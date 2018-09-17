After giving the road-going Huracan the Performante treatment in both Coupe and Spyder flavors, Lamborghini is now introducing an update for the GT3-spec race car. Unveiled on the occasion of the Nürburgring round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, the new Evo serves as an evolution of the regular Huracan GT3, which triumphed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring and won 12 international titles.

Engineered by the Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the company’s motorsport division, the new Huracan GT3 Evo benefits from an array of aerodynamic tweaks developed over the course of more than one year with help from Dallara. The front splitter has gone through some changes and it now boasts a prominent leading edge, while the hood has lost the fiberglass to make room for carbon fiber. Taken from the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo, the new large central rib boosts the radiator’s cooling capacity.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Dallara worked together to optimize the front bumper by giving it new lateral recesses with two big flicks to allow the race car to generate more downforce at the front axle. For the same purpose, the back features a beefy wing made from carbon fiber and with the lateral ends modeled in two twists to maximize aero.

Aside from going through body revisions, the Huracan GT3 Evo has also received some mechanical upgrades. The arms of the front suspension are no longer made from steel as these are now built using billet aluminum, while at the back there are new hubs, bearings, and axle shafts. Four-way Öhlins shock absorbers, an electro-hydraulic power steering, and a new ABS system round off the changes. Power is provided by the familiar naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, which now features the road car’s new camshafts and titanium valves

Lamborghini is already taking orders for the new race car and is also offering an Evo package for current Huracan GT3 owners. The official racing debut is scheduled to take place in January 2019 at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Source: Lamborghini