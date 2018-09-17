Racing debut scheduled for next year's 24 Hours of Daytona.
After giving the road-going Huracan the Performante treatment in both Coupe and Spyder flavors, Lamborghini is now introducing an update for the GT3-spec race car. Unveiled on the occasion of the Nürburgring round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, the new Evo serves as an evolution of the regular Huracan GT3, which triumphed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring and won 12 international titles.
Engineered by the Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the company’s motorsport division, the new Huracan GT3 Evo benefits from an array of aerodynamic tweaks developed over the course of more than one year with help from Dallara. The front splitter has gone through some changes and it now boasts a prominent leading edge, while the hood has lost the fiberglass to make room for carbon fiber. Taken from the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo, the new large central rib boosts the radiator’s cooling capacity.
Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Dallara worked together to optimize the front bumper by giving it new lateral recesses with two big flicks to allow the race car to generate more downforce at the front axle. For the same purpose, the back features a beefy wing made from carbon fiber and with the lateral ends modeled in two twists to maximize aero.
Aside from going through body revisions, the Huracan GT3 Evo has also received some mechanical upgrades. The arms of the front suspension are no longer made from steel as these are now built using billet aluminum, while at the back there are new hubs, bearings, and axle shafts. Four-way Öhlins shock absorbers, an electro-hydraulic power steering, and a new ABS system round off the changes. Power is provided by the familiar naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, which now features the road car’s new camshafts and titanium valves
Lamborghini is already taking orders for the new race car and is also offering an Evo package for current Huracan GT3 owners. The official racing debut is scheduled to take place in January 2019 at the 24 Hours of Daytona.
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO: evolution on the track
New Huracán for GT competitions is developed in Sant’Agata Bolognese by Lamborghini Squadra Corse
Aerodynamic efficiency and improved performance thanks to innovative solutions
Track debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2019
Sant’Agata Bolognese/Nürburgring, 15 September 2018 – Lamborghini Squadra Corse presents the new Huracán GT3 EVO at the Nürburgring round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe. The new EVO is the evolution of the Huracán GT3, winner of 12 international titles as well as the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring.
Giorgio Sanna, Head of Lamborghini Motorsport, commented: “The new Huracán GT3 EVO is the result of experience gained over the last three years of racing on circuits worldwide. The main objective during development was to improve drivability, making the car easier and more predictable for gentleman drivers, with low management costs for the teams. For teams that have invested in Lamborghini in the GT competitions of the past, we offer the opportunity to update the current Huracán GT3s with an EVO kit homologated for the next three years of races. As always, they can make use of our technical support and spare parts services on the track in national and international championships.”
The Huracán GT3 EVO is developed entirely at Sant’Agata Bolognese by Squadra Corse, Lamborghini’s motorsport division, which in 2018 celebrates the tenth anniversary of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo one-make series.
Aerodynamics
Design work was carried out over more than one year with a particular focus on the aerodynamics, conceived in collaboration with Dallara, the Parma-based company with over 40 years of motorsport experience. New solutions have considerably increased the aerodynamic load to further improve stability and reduce pitch sensitivity.
The front features significant modifications to the splitter, with a pronounced leading edge. The hood has also been modified with carbon fiber replacing the fiberglass, and thanks to the large central rib borrowed from the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo, it further improves the cooling capacity of the radiator. The bumper has new lateral recesses that house two large flicks to ensure a high front downforce. The rear is dominated by the large carbon fiber wing, with ends modeled in two twists that optimize the aerodynamic efficiency, aided by the diffuser with redesigned fins.
Mechanics
The development of the mechanics led to a modification of the front suspension kinematics, supported by arms no longer made of steel but of billet aluminum, improving the roll phase and the connection between the two axles. The rear axle also received important updates: new hubs, bearings and axle shafts with the use of tripods instead of constant-velocity joints for greater transmission efficiency and easy maintenance. The Öhlins shock absorbers have also been changed to become four way, ensuring optimal control during the roll phase, confronting curbs at high speeds.
Electronics
The EVO’s electronics benefit from the introduction of Electro Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS), already successfully tested on the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo, with a switch to adjust the level of power-steering assistance while running. The ABS is also new, with the adoption of the recent Bosch ABS M5 for absolute control during braking.
Engine
Propulsion is entrusted to the 5.2 liter aspirated V10 derived from the latest generation of road-going Huracáns, which adopts new camshafts and titanium valves to optimize drivability and provide greater reliability in endurance races.
‘Liveability’
The Huracán GT3 EVO is a new point of reference for ‘liveability’ and safety in the panorama of GT3 cars. The redesigned roll cage facilitates access to the roof hatch and offers optimum comfort even for taller drivers.
The new car can be ordered now and all current GT3s can be updated with a dedicated EVO kit. The Huracán GT3 EVO will make its track debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January 2019.