Holiday getaways can really be a hassle these days, especially if you’re on a budget. And more often than not, you won’t get the same freedom as what you have in your homes. But what if you can bring your home with you on your holiday getaways? Nifty, right?

This the convenience that the IoCamper offers. Well, sort of.

The IoCamper is the brainchild of Tamas Laczko from Békéscsaba, Hungary. It’s a foldable full apartment that could fit inside any van, whether it’s an H1-, H2-, or H3-sized van. Basically, it can fit a Volkswagen Crafter or a Mercedes Sprinter, without having to configure the vehicle into a motorhome. Its standard size is 2.5 x 1.3 x 1.7 meters (8.2 x 4.3 x 5.6 feet), but the size can be customized in the future according to the van’s specifications.

Operation and assembly of the IoCamper are pretty simple – just fold and fit it inside the cargo van and you’re ready to go. To assemble, you can control it remotely using a mobile phone, tablet, laptop, or smartphone. The IoCamper unfolds within five to ten minutes, depending on the specifications. You may also request to be able to do so manually.

What’s cool about the IoCamper is the amenities it can carry. From air-conditioning to a working kitchen to a 23-inch infotainment system, the IoCamper has it, including four full-size beds. Power can be supplied through solar panels, while an option to connect to supplied electricity and water in the area is possible as well. Even better, when you’re not on a camping trip, you can use the IoCamper as a standalone apartment in your yard, or a portable guesthouse if you need one.

If you like what you’re seeing, the IoCamper is on its Indiegogo campaign and needs some backing before going into full-scale production. Although it’s from Hungary, it’s projected to be available in several European countries and some cities in the United States such as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles.

The IoCamper is pretty handy but it just has one problem – if you’ll use the van to carry the IoCamper, where would the passengers ride? That’s right. You’ll need another car.

Source: IoCamper