Chrysler has been known to use inline six-cylinder engines since 1964, which could be found in a lot of its vehicles from sedans to Jeeps to pickups. Sadly, the long run of the straight-six power plants was killed off in 2007 with the introduction of the Jeep Wrangler JK generation.

Everything might change, however, as rumors about a brand-new, inline six-cylinder engine resurfaced at FCA. The news about bringing back the straight-six isn’t really new – Allpar has reported the same speculations last year, but to no concrete development as of date. This time, Allpar reports the same, so it’s up to you digest it as gospel, but we strongly suggest to take this with a grain of salt.

According to Allpar’s undisclosed “reliable” sources, the new straight-six engine would be based on the FCA’s four-pot Global Medium Engine (GME) engine found in the Jeep Wrangler JL and Alfa Romeo Guilia. FCA might not even change the architecture of the engine; it will just add two more cylinders.

Allpar also added that FCA’s original plan was to boost the Pentastar V6, but the size and power constraints made the company look away from that direction. It’s also speculated that the displacement will be kept at 2.99 liters for lower taxes in European countries.

So, could an inline six-cylinder power plant really be the future for FCA? The current state of its rivals points to that direction, with Ford leading the way with its EcoBoost technology. Force-inducting small engines have been proven effective by the Blue Oval, so maybe, just maybe, FCA could take a piece of that pie with a turbocharged straight-six 3.0L counterpart. After all, the birth of the 2.0L GME T4 was the start, and it could very well be the basis of everything, moving forward.

But then again, let’s take everything with a grain of salt until FCA confirms so.

Source: Allpar