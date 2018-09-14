The Lamborghini Urus is more German than Italian – at least underneath. It rides on VW Group’s MLB platform that also underpins the Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q7, and Porsche Cayenne. Its engine is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 650 horsepower – which is plenty of power for completing everyday SUV tasks like commuting to work. But it’s not enough to compete with supercars and luxury land yachts – or what appears to be a heavily modified Urus. The Urus’s corporate origins mean it has to try hard to fit in with its Italian-bred siblings.

The blue Urus the video follows goes up against a gray one, and it doesn’t even look fair. The gray Urus rockets off the line and crushes the blue Urus. It appears – and sounds like – the gray Urus is modified. It certainly beats the snot out of the blue one. It just takes off and leaves the other in the dust. The next race is against an Aventador, which gives the Urus a small head start. However, the Aventador quickly catches up, leaving the Urus behind. The next race, against the only other Lamborghini offering in its portfolio – a Huracán Performante – sees the Urus lose again. The final race against a Bentley Continental Supersports is another loss for the new SUV.

On paper, losing looks bad, but these aren’t fair races. The Urus is an SUV, and it's competing against supercars, which have a clear advantage over the SUV. Pit Lamborghini’s new SUV against other high-performance SUVs, and it’ll eat a healthy lunch. The only SUV that’s more powerful than the Urus is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which makes 707 hp from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. And even then, the Urus could retain an advantage. Now that’s the drag race we’d like to see.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos Via YouTube