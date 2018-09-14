Getting access to a Lamborghini Aventador S is an opportunity that most people would ever have. Adding a Porsche 911 GT2 RS to the mix makes the experience even more special. Having an empty airport runway in Switzerland to unleash them is the final icing on the cake. All of these things come together in this clip that challenges the two supercars against each other in a series of drag races.

The host, Luke, admits that this is his first drag race ever, and he's doing it in an Aventador S. After fumbling around the cabin a little, he finally figures out how to enable the launch control system and is ready to unleash the supercar. Luke says that the initial acceleration is so brutal that his brain hurts afterward.

After the initial test, Luke lines up against his buddy in a borrowed 911 GT2 RS. The Aventador still shows its brutal acceleration. The Lambo appears to take an initial lead, but the Porsche then pulls far ahead.

A second race has the same result, but they don't get to try things for a third time because the Aventador's computer refuses to launch a fourth time. Instead, Luke climbs into the Porsche for a solo run. The GT2 RS' acceleration isn't nearly as brutal off the line but builds speed quickly from there.

On paper, there's no good reason for the Lamborghini to be so much slower than the Porsche. The Aventador S produces 740 horsepower (544 kilowatts) and 507 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters) from its 6.5-liter V12, versus 690 hp (515 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) for the 911 GT2 RS' 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat six. The Lamborghini weighs 3,472 pounds (1,575 kilograms) in comparison to 3,241 pounds (1,470 kg) for the Porsche. The figures suggest the race should be quite close between them.

Source: Cars with Luke via YouTube