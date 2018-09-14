A new spy video provides a fresh look at the Cadillac CT5's development. At times, it appears that Caddy's engineers are trying to dress up the new sedan to look like a Dodge Charger.

There are two CT5 test mules on display here. The one earlier in the clip appears to be mostly in production guise, except for the significant amount of camouflage covering the body. The example later in the video has the big hood scoop and fake body panels from the sedan in earlier spy shots.

The first car is probably the better guide to what the production CT5 looks like. It features angular lines up front that gives the sedan significant similarities with its big brother – the CT6. The differences are far more significant at the back where the vehicle has an incredibly short rear deck. The trunk lid is so small that we have to wonder if Cadillac is going with a liftback design for the new model.

The front end features a large sensor at the top of the grille. It hints at advanced driver assistance tech and even hints at the availability of Cadillac's Super Cruise that would allow for occasional hands-free driving. The company promises for the system to be available across its entire lineup by 2020.

Powertrain details remain a mystery at the moment. We expect the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the CTS and CT6 to be among the options. It produces 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) in the CTS and 265 hp (198 kW).

Caddy is preparing to axe the CTS and ATS and replace them with the CT5 and CT4, respectively. General Motors is investing $175 million into its Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Michigan to manufacture the pair there. The CT5 would hit the market first with production starting in 2019 for sales in the 2020 model year.

Source: TFLnow via YouTube