The GT 63 S Edition 1 is one of the most expensive new Mercedes models money can buy.

The third Mercedes-AMG model developed in-house after the SLS AMG and the AMG GT has now reached the assembly line at Mercedes’ factory in Sindelfingen, Germany. It was back in 2014 when the three-pointed star reached an agreement with the works council to add the GT 4-Door Coupe to the assembly line as part of a transformation plan also involving an investment of €1.5 billion (about $1.75B) by 2020.

A further €600M ($702M) is being invested in research and development at the same Sindelfingen location where some versions of the E-Class, CLS-Class, and S-Class come to life together with the Maybach and the AMG GT family. The significant investment in R&D makes perfect sense considering Mercedes has plans to build fully electric models here in the years to come as part of the newly established EQ family.

Billed as being a fully-fledged sports car rather than a luxury four-door sedan, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe fills in the void left after the CLS 63’s demise and is currently the most powerful regular production car from Mercedes. That’s right, the range-topping GT 63 S model with its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 pushes out 630 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque.

An even more powerful version could be in the pipeline as Mercedes-AMG has confirmed the 2017 GT Concept’s hybrid powertrain with a little over 800 hp will be going into production. Should this car be blessed with the hardware, it will cost more than the pricey GT 63 S Edition 1 pictured here – available in Germany from €167,016 (about $195,000).

Meanwhile, the market launch for Mercedes-AMG’s Panamera fighter is October in Europe, with customers from the United States having to wait until early next year for the GT 63 and GT 63 S. The entry-level GT 53 is programmed for a U.S. debut by mid-2019.

Source: Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-Benz plant Sindelfingen starts production of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

The production of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé has officially started at the Mercedes-Benz plant Sindelfingen. "The production of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé at the Mercedes-Benz plant Sindelfingen corroborates the importance and the flexibility of the location. Our team is highly motivated and excited to continue writing the GT-success story with their own know-how und experience. At the same time, the production start-up is an important component in the transformation plan agreed with the works council in 2014", says Michael Bauer.

The four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé is integrated into the running production operations in Building 36. The exclusive model thereby benefits from the experience of the employees and the proven quality processes.

"With the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé, Sindelfingen is totally living up to its role as the competence centre for upper-segment and luxury-class vehicles. It is an impressive vehicle produced by highly qualified and highly motivated colleagues. With our company agreement "Future Vision 2020+" we once again contributed to the safeguarding of employment at our site. And this totally new model is going to play its part in this regard", says Ergun Lümali.

The production of the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé in Sindelfingen was jointly agreed with the works council as part of the transformation plan in 2014. By 2020, Daimler will invest about 1.5 billion Euros in the Mercedes-Benz plant Sindelfingen as part of this safeguarding of the future. The plant will be modernised comprehensively and put on a sustainable foundation. In addition, another 600 million Euros will be invested in research and development at the Sindelfingen location. This means total investments in the location of about 2.1 billion Euros.

The vehicle is the third sports car developed in-house by Mercedes-AMG following the SLS AMG and the AMG GT. Longitudinal and lateral dynamics as well as a striking profile with classic proportions mean that the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé slots into the model range alongside its two-door brothers. As the first four-door AMG GT model, it furthermore combines high everyday comfort with many options for individualisation and the very latest in sports car engineering. The market launch starts in October 2018.

*The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the "NEDC CO2 figures" according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

About the Mercedes-Benz plant Sindelfingen

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen is the competence center for premium and luxury class vehicles and the lead plant for the production of the S and E-Class series. In future, electric vehicles of the new product and technology brand EQ will be produced at the site. Together with the central production organization of Mercedes-Benz Cars, the plant employs more than 25,000 people. Mercedes-Benz manufactures the E-Class (sedan and estate) and the CLS, the S-Class (sedan, coupé and convertible), the Mercedes-Maybach and the Mercedes-AMG GT family. Around 250 vehicles are delivered daily to the Mercedes-Benz Customer Center in Sindelfingen.

 