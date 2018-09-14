The GT 63 S Edition 1 is one of the most expensive new Mercedes models money can buy.
The third Mercedes-AMG model developed in-house after the SLS AMG and the AMG GT has now reached the assembly line at Mercedes’ factory in Sindelfingen, Germany. It was back in 2014 when the three-pointed star reached an agreement with the works council to add the GT 4-Door Coupe to the assembly line as part of a transformation plan also involving an investment of €1.5 billion (about $1.75B) by 2020.
A further €600M ($702M) is being invested in research and development at the same Sindelfingen location where some versions of the E-Class, CLS-Class, and S-Class come to life together with the Maybach and the AMG GT family. The significant investment in R&D makes perfect sense considering Mercedes has plans to build fully electric models here in the years to come as part of the newly established EQ family.
Billed as being a fully-fledged sports car rather than a luxury four-door sedan, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe fills in the void left after the CLS 63’s demise and is currently the most powerful regular production car from Mercedes. That’s right, the range-topping GT 63 S model with its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 pushes out 630 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque.
An even more powerful version could be in the pipeline as Mercedes-AMG has confirmed the 2017 GT Concept’s hybrid powertrain with a little over 800 hp will be going into production. Should this car be blessed with the hardware, it will cost more than the pricey GT 63 S Edition 1 pictured here – available in Germany from €167,016 (about $195,000).
Meanwhile, the market launch for Mercedes-AMG’s Panamera fighter is October in Europe, with customers from the United States having to wait until early next year for the GT 63 and GT 63 S. The entry-level GT 53 is programmed for a U.S. debut by mid-2019.
Source: Mercedes-AMG