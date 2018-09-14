Following a rather exhausting teaser campaign, the next-generation Mercedes GLE finally made its debut earlier this week with an evolutionary exterior design and a revolutionary interior cabin. Now that the normal version of the midsize luxury SUV is out and about, you won’t need a crystal ball to figure out how the not-a-coupe GLE Coupe is going to look like once the camouflage will come off.

From the talented man who brought us the love/hate Ford Mustang Raptor render comes a new digital design exercise attempting to see into the somewhat predictable future of the new GLE Coupe. Dare we say it actually looks a bit better than the regular version and we wouldn’t mind seeing a render of the GLE 63 in this crossover-coupe body style.

The real deal is hiding underneath the swirly camouflage of a prototype spotted this week on German roads. Featured below, the GLE Coupe test vehicle appeared to have the final production body with a sporty rear end partially revealing the redesigned taillights much sleeker than the bulky clusters of the outgoing model. The standard GLE looks a bit sportier than the model it replaces and it should be a similar story with its more athletic cousin.

Taking into account Mercedes just took the wraps off the regular SUV, it means we will have to wait a while for the “coupe” counterpart to break cover. Our money is on a reveal at some point in 2019, with sales to commence likely in the second half of next year in Europe and after that in the United States. Top-spec GLE 53 and GLE 63 AMGs derivatives are slated to arrive further down the line.

Render: X-Tomi Design / Facebook

Spy video: Mercedes-Benz Prototypes / YouTube