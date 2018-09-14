The fastest front-wheel-drive production car around five famous European tracks recently headed to an unrestricted section of the Autobahn in Germany for a top speed run. However, things did not go according to plan as the Honda Civic Type R encountered some traffic and the driver decided to play it safe by slowing down the moment he saw a car on the second lane.

Nevertheless, the hot hatch did manage to reach a respectable velocity of 164 mph (264 kph), which is a little bit less than the official top speed of 169 mph (272 kph). Some of you might remember that back in November 2017, our French colleagues at L’argus somehow managed to reach a higher top speed, with the digital speedometer climbing all the way up to 176 mph (283 kph).

Top speed aside, the way it gets there is equally impressive for only a four-cylinder engine. It should be mentioned the Civic Type R might have more to offer as Honda hinted a while ago a beefier version could be in the works and/or a new derivative “focused more on the grand touring aspect.” Not only that, but an all-wheel-drive system is also being considered to make the car go up against the VW Golf R.

As you may recall, Honda has already been spotted at the Nürburgring testing a prototype of the Civic Type R, which may or may not have been the rumored back-to-basics version with a more attainable price tag.

Let’s keep in mind that feisty compact hatchback now has to face more rivals in Europe where Renault recently introduced the track-focused Megane Trophy R. Honda is likely cooking up something to keep the Civic Type R fresh and competitive in the hot hatch segment. Meanwhile, enjoy this video showing the car’s performances out in the real world, without breaking any laws.

