People do crazy things to cars – lowered suspensions, massive wings, and wide body kits on already larger vehicles. Cars are a canvas for the owners to express themselves – stickers, decals, or wraps are just part of the equation, but some take it a step further, working directly with the manufacturer to create something unique. No, it doesn’t mean you have to like the one-off creation; however, you should at least respect the owner’s wishes. Take this Porsche 911 GT3 for example.

You instantly notice the different color wheels, which are polarizing. But the owner wanted to push the boundaries of what one could do with Porsche customization – and this looks like it borders on blasphemy within the halls of Stuttgart, Germany. But the company worked with the owner to bring his dream to fruition because its more than just the wheels that are unique.

Inside, the seats, taken from a Porsche 918, have colored piping matching the front wheels. The driver seat matches the acid green wheel while the passenger seat wears gulf orange piping. But that’s not all; the steering wheel has contrasting stitching – green and orange – as does the shifter boot. These interior bits are subtle.

This wasn’t a haphazard decision. The owner worked with Porsche for seven months deciding on the color details. The design may look chaotic and radical; however, the owner agonized over the color choices. And you can see that care. While the colors look odd, they work well with the gulf blue exterior. It falls in this weird area between offensive and genius.

No, it won’t satisfy everyone. But that’s not the point. The owner wanted to see how far you could push Porsche’s customization and keep the warranty intact. It’s pretty far, opening up endless possibilities for some wild and ingenious creations.

Source: Sophia Calate via YouTube