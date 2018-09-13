Abu Dhabi Motors is a haven for exquisite BMWs that we just don’t really see anywhere else. Case in point is this new 750Li xDrive, wearing a curious exterior finish BMW calls Rose Quartz. It reminds us of a special Porsche 911 GTS we saw almost a year ago finished in a similar pink/lavender shade called Frozen Berry Metallic, but the big Bimmer’s paint job seems to have a bit more electricity within it. We like electricity.

This car comes through BMW Individual, the automaker’s in-house personalization group that can do everything from mixing up special exterior colors like this, to combining special interior materials and even inscribing your name on the dash. It certainly catches the eye, and yes, sitting behind the wheel one would certainly be viewing the world through rose-colored glasses. Actually, we don’t see any reference to the cool color on the outside reflected in the interior, but cut us a break. As professional scribes we’re obligated to use the rose-colored glasses pun anytime something remotely close to this color pop up in our newsfeed.

A snazzy exterior color isn’t the only thing that helps this 7 Series stand out from the pack. It has an M Sport package to give it some extra bite, and there’s also a 3D Design Front Spoiler that manages to be properly subtle while still adding some excitement to the Bimmer’s nose. Even more subtle is the M Performance spoiler on the edge of the trunk that could well be the smallest add-on wing we’ve ever seen.

Altogether, it makes for a fantastic combination as far as we’re concerned. It’s not easy to pull off a color like this without making the car look like something a door-to-door cosmetics salesman would drive. This 760Li manages to be classy and aggressive at the same time, and with that crisp color you’ll never miss it in a car park. Dare we say the future for the eventual owner of this ride is coming up roses? Yup, we absolutely do.

Source: Abu Dhabi Motors via Facebook