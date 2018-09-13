Now what the heck are you waiting for, Buick?

The Buick Encore is getting, well, an encore. The American brand is currently working on the second-generation of its smallest crossover SUV; a handful of which were caught driving on public streets as part of typical pre-production testing.

Wrapped in heavy camouflage, the Buick Encores caught in this video show only a handful of extraneous details about the sheet-metal below. Still, it appears as though the new Encore will wear evolutionary bodywork that builds upon the handsome design of today’s model. This includes a rising window line, a multi-point grille design, and slim headlights.

Looking slightly wider and negligibly longer, the new Encore is expected to carry over the 153-horsepower turbocharged 1.4-liter engine that’s available in the current car. It wouldn’t surprise us if Buick offers the Cadillac XT4’s 237-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four as an option (though we’d expect Buick to turn down the engine's power relative to Cadillac).

Even More Buick New

What's In A Buick Avenir Exactly?
2020 Buick Encore Spied Sneaking Around The GM Proving Grounds
2018 Buick Regal Arrives With Sportback And TourX Body Styles
Buick Regal Avenir Puts On Royal Robes With Posh Cabin, More Tech

What underpins the new Encore is up for debate. While the XT4's chassis would be the obvious choice, the pint-sized Cadillac crossover's architecture is considered “exclusive” to the luxury brand. Regardless, expect the Encore to once again come standard with front-wheel-drive. All-wheel-drive will continue to be optionally available.

We also anticipate that Buick will grace bless the next-generation Encore with a luxury-lined Avenir model. The top-of-the-line trim-level is currently applied to other Buick models such as the Enclave crossover SUV, the LaCrosse full-size sedan, and the Regal mid-size sedan.

Look for the all-new Encore to be revealed in 2019 as a 2020 model year vehicle, and watch the video below to see the upcoming Buick crossover in all of its camouflaged glory.

Source: TFLnow

Gallery: 2020 Buick Encore Spy Photos

2020 Buick Encore Spy Photo
7 photos
2020 Buick Encore Spy Photo Buick Encore 2020 Buick Encore Spy Photo 2020 Buick Encore Spy Photo 2020 Buick Encore Spy Photo 2020 Buick Encore Spy Photo 2020 Buick Encore Spy Photo

Buick Encore

Buick Encore
Explore Reviews

More photos

2020 Buick Encore Spy Photos
2020 Buick Encore Spy Photos
2017 Buick Encore: Review
2017 Buick Encore: Review
2017 Buick Encore live in New York
2017 Buick Encore live in New York
2017 Buick Encore unveiled with revised styling inside & out
2017 Buick Encore unveiled with revised styling inside & out
2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring launched with cosmetic tweaks and new 153 bhp 1.4-liter turbo
2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring launched with cosmetic tweaks and new 153 bhp 1.4-liter turbo
2017 Buick Encore facelift spied in Europe
2017 Buick Encore facelift spied in Europe
Photo by: Automedia