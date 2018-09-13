The Buick Encore is getting, well, an encore. The American brand is currently working on the second-generation of its smallest crossover SUV; a handful of which were caught driving on public streets as part of typical pre-production testing.

Wrapped in heavy camouflage, the Buick Encores caught in this video show only a handful of extraneous details about the sheet-metal below. Still, it appears as though the new Encore will wear evolutionary bodywork that builds upon the handsome design of today’s model. This includes a rising window line, a multi-point grille design, and slim headlights.

Looking slightly wider and negligibly longer, the new Encore is expected to carry over the 153-horsepower turbocharged 1.4-liter engine that’s available in the current car. It wouldn’t surprise us if Buick offers the Cadillac XT4’s 237-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four as an option (though we’d expect Buick to turn down the engine's power relative to Cadillac).

What underpins the new Encore is up for debate. While the XT4's chassis would be the obvious choice, the pint-sized Cadillac crossover's architecture is considered “exclusive” to the luxury brand. Regardless, expect the Encore to once again come standard with front-wheel-drive. All-wheel-drive will continue to be optionally available.

We also anticipate that Buick will grace bless the next-generation Encore with a luxury-lined Avenir model. The top-of-the-line trim-level is currently applied to other Buick models such as the Enclave crossover SUV, the LaCrosse full-size sedan, and the Regal mid-size sedan.

Look for the all-new Encore to be revealed in 2019 as a 2020 model year vehicle, and watch the video below to see the upcoming Buick crossover in all of its camouflaged glory.

Source: TFLnow