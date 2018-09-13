Yesterday we reported rumors VW Beetle production could soon end after the discovery of a Final Edition trim available for the 2019 model year. Today, the German automaker confirmed those rumors with the Beetle Final Edition announcement. Production will end next year.

“The loss of the Beetle after three generations, over nearly seven decades, will evoke a host of emotions from the Beetle’s many devoted fans,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America.

The 2019 Beetle Final Edition will be available on both the coupe and convertible in two flavors – SE and SEL trims. Customers will have a choice between Pure White, Deep Black Pearl, and Platinum Grey colors along with two unique colors – Safari Uni and Stonewashed Blue. Convertible Final Edition SEL models will come with a soft brown top unless the car color is Safari Uni.

All Final Edition coupe Beetles come with chrome treatments, body-color side mirrors, and heated water nozzles, which are all standard features available on the convertible. SEL models get Bi-Xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, and fog lights. On the rear, a “Beetle” badge replaces the “Turbo” one. Both receive unique wheels with the SE getting 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and the SEL receiving18-inch white aluminum-alloy wheels wrapped in whitewall tires.

Inside, all Final Edition models come with push-button start, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, stainless steel pedal caps, and automatic climate control. The SE gets cloth and leatherette rhombus-pattern seats while the SEL offers diamond-stitched leather seating surfaces as standard equipment. The SE comes with VW’s Composition Media infotainment system while SEL models upgrade to the Discover Media infotainment system that also offers Fender premium audio.

The 2019 Beetle will have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

Pricing for the SE and SEL coupe is $23,940 and $26,890, respectively. The SE convertible starts at $28,190 while the SEL droptop begins at $30,890. All prices include the $895 destination charge.

Woebcken said there are “no immediate plans” to replace the Beetle. However, he added, “Never say never.”

Source: Volkswagen