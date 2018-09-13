The mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette continues development at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and a fresh spy video provides a brief look at how things are progressing. This continues to be one of the most anticipated machines on the immediate horizon in the auto industry.

Like the last spy video, the mid-engined 'Vette still doesn't sound like its using the rumored turbocharged engine. The sound simply lacks the whistle you'd expect to hear, especially during upshifts or downshifts, from forced induction. The speed of the gear changes also continues to point to this model not having a manual gearbox. That's not to say that one might not be on the options list of the production model, though.

The test mule in this clip appears nearly identical to the previous ones in spy shots. Like a car in earlier photos, Chevy's engineers black out the rear glass and the louvers that run along each side of it.

There aren't many firm details about the mid-engined Corvette, yet. Rumors suggest there would be three available engine choices. The currently available 6.2-liter V8 with 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) would be the base option. Buyers could then upgrade to a 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 with 650 hp (485 kW) or a a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 making 850 hp (634 kW).

The Corvette factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky, can reportedly produce both the existing model and the mid-engined version on the same production line, which allows both of them to be in dealers simultaneously. Manufacturing of the new version allegedly begins in September 2019. We probably don't have to wait that long to see the machine in road-going guise, though, because a debut could happen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2019.

Source: Nürburgring Racing Videos via YouTube