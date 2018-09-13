After launching its Porsche Passport subscription program in Atlanta, Georgia, last year, the German automaker is now expanding things with a new offering called Porsche Drive that allows for short-term rentals of the 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, and Macan. For $269, you can take one of these machines out for a four-hour drive.

So far, this new offering is only available to folks in Atlanta, Georgia. Within two hours of a confirmed reservation, a Porsche Drive representative delivers the vehicle to a customer's requested spot in metro Atlanta. In addition to keeping the vehicle for four hours, clients can extend the drive for more hours, days, or even weeks.

Porsche is also adding an option to rent a 911 for a week at a cost of $2,909.

"We want to offer a choice in how people experience the thrill of driving a Porsche," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. "Our market research shows that consumers want options across a spectrum from access to ownership."

In a separate car-sharing initiative called Porsche Host starting October 8, the automaker is partnering with the service Turo in Los Angeles and San Francisco. A group of existing Turo users now have training from the automaker "to offer a five-star Porsche experience," according to the company.

The Porsche Passport program launched in 2017 made 22 Porsche models available to subscribers. There are two levels available, both with no mileage limit. Launch offers access to the 718 Cayman, 718 Cayman S, 718 Boxster, 718 Boxster S, Macan, Macan S, and Cayenne for $2,000 a month plus a $500 joining fee. The Accelerate tier makes the 911 Carrera, 911 Carrera S, 911 Carrera 4S, 911 Carrera Cabriolet S, Panamera, Panamera 4S, Macan GTS, Cayenne S, and Cayenne GTS available and costs $3,000 a month in addition to the $500 initial charge.

Source: Porsche