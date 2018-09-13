The organizers of the 2019 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year competition have revealed the semifinalists for this year. Interestingly, in the car category, there are 14 semifinalists instead of the usual 12, because there was a tie in voting for 12th. As the official rules say, when this happens, both vehicles are included in the list. Only one American car has managed to impress the jury, the Buick Regal Tour X, with all other models coming from Japanese, German, South Korean, and Swedish manufacturers.

2019 North American Car of the Year semifinalists in alphabetical order:

Only three candidates were eligible for the truck category, which means all they qualify for the next round of the competition. These are the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, and Ram 1500.

Probably the most important category, the utility vehicles, has plenty of all-new models, including the Acura RDX, BMW X5, Cadillac XT4, Infiniti QX50, Jaguar I-Pace, and Volvo XC40 as luxury offerings, as well as mainstream vehicles like the Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jeep Wrangler, Nissan Kicks, Subaru Ascent, and Toyota RAV4.

The next step for the jurors is a comparison drive event scheduled for 16-18 October in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where they will have the chance to test and compare the semifinalists directly. The finalists of each category will be announced during the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 28. The winners will be named early next year, at Automobili-D/North American International Auto Show on January 14, 2019.

The winners for 2018 were the Honda Accord, Lincoln Navigator, and Volvo XC60.

Source: NACTOY