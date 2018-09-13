First Skoda with artificial engine sound enhancer.

In the build-up to the world reveal of the Kodiaq RS at next month’s Paris Motor Show, Skoda has dropped a pretty revealing teaser video accompanied by some fresh details. Not only is it the first RS-badged SUV from the Czech marque, but it’s also the brand’s first model to come as standard with full-LED headlights and the swanky all-digital instrument cluster.

The adjacent clip allows us to take a better look at the fastest seven-seat SUV at the Nürburgring, which comes painted in an optional metallic Race Blue shade making its debut on a Skoda SUV. The highly customizable virtual cockpit comes in a “carbon optic” (whatever that means) and boasts a fifth display mode called “Sport” with the speedometer and rev counter taking center stage.

Another first for a Skoda is a feature that’ll certainly create some controversy: Dynamic Sound Boost. In other words, it’s an artificial engine sound enhancer to make the twin-turbodiesel engine sound more aggressive. The sound will be digitally modified depending on the enabled driving mode, and we’re hoping drivers not into this sort of thing will be given the possibility to turn it off, although we doubt it’ll be possible.

Skoda is still not saying how much torque the diesel engine will deliver, but we’re leaning towards 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet) as seen in other models from the Volkswagen Group powered by the BiTDI engine, such as the Passat and Tiguan. We do know the sportiest Kodiaq of them all will feature an AWD system and an adaptive suspension, while rocking the new red “RS” logo.

The public debut will take place early next month in Paris, but Skoda will probably unveil the Kodiaq RS on the Internet a few days sooner. Also in France’s capital, we’ll get to see the Vision RS concept set to act as a preview for a possible RS version of the Rapid replacement spied earlier this week.

