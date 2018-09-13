Both minivans can be had with a twin-turbodiesel engine producing 237 horsepower.
Rumors may say Ford will pull the plug on the S-Max and Galaxy MPVs, but the Blue Oval recently refuted these reports by saying it has no plans for the time being to axe the two minivans. It certainly won’t be happening in the foreseeable future taking into account the two family-friendly models are being updated this week with the company’s latest 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine.
Available in 118 hp, 148 hp, and 187 hp flavors with a single turbocharger and in a twin-turbo configuration with 237 hp, the diesel engine works with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic and front- or all-wheel drive. Ford’s engineers have tweaked the auto for a smoother operation and improved response while maximizing fuel efficiency, so it’s a win-win situation.
Oily bits aside, both the S-Max and Galaxy can be had with adaptive cruise control (with stop & go functionality) as long as you go for the aforementioned eight-speed automatic transmission. The minivans are also equipped with an upgraded blind spot able to detect vehicles up to 18 meters (59 feet) behind. Right-hand drive customers will be happy to hear Ford has moved the electric parking brake switch to the driver’s side.
Spend more to get the S-Max in the posh Vignale trim and Ford will throw in the active noise cancellation technology as standard equipment much like it’s the case with both the S-Max and Galaxy powered by the twin-turbodiesel EcoBlue engine.
Other miscellaneous updates include windscreen washer jets mounted within the wiper arm, Chrome Blue and Diffuse Silver body paints, and red brake calipers for the S-Max ST-Line.
Ford is already taking orders in Europe for the mildly refreshed minivans. We’re expecting similar updates to be implemented in the Mondeo due to be tweaked likely in the months to come. As it’s the case with the S-Max and Galaxy, reports point out to the demise of midsize sedan and wagon, but Ford says these are false and the Mondeo will stick around.
Source: Ford
ENHANCED FORD S-MAX AND FORD GALAXY GAIN NEW TECHNOLOGIES AND NEW POWERTRAINS
Ford S-MAX and Galaxy now feature advanced EcoBlue diesel engines with 120 PS, 150 PS, 190 PS and Bi-turbo 240 PS outputs for fuel-efficient driving
Refined new eight-speed automatic gearbox, operated using Rotary Gear Shift Dial, enables Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go for negotiating stop-start traffic
Further upgrades include more effective Blind Spot Information System technology, new Ford ClearView Wiper System, and new Chrome Blue and Diffuse Silver colours
COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 12, 2018 – Ford has enhanced the stylish S-MAX sports activity vehicle and spacious Galaxy people mover to deliver even greater fuel efficiency, performance and refinement for customers across Europe.
The Ford S-MAX and Galaxy models are now offered for the first time with Ford’s sophisticated 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine featuring power outputs from 120 PS to 240 PS; and with an advanced new eight-speed automatic transmission controlled using a stylish and ergonomic Rotary Gear Shift Dial.
The improved technology offering includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go functionality when combined with the eight-speed automatic, for effortlessly negotiating stop-start traffic; an enhanced version of Ford’s Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) that can detect approaching vehicles at greater distance; and a new Ford ClearView Wiper System for improved visibility.
“Our uniquely stylish S-MAX and hugely practical Galaxy are now even more compelling offerings, with advanced powertrain and driver assistance technologies that make driving in any scenario less stressful,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “Our 2.0-litre Ford EcoBlue engine and eight-speed automatic transmission deliver the powerful, responsive performance of a petrol powertrain, with optimised diesel fuel efficiency.”
Both models offer sophisticated technologies including Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System that adjusts the headlight beam angle to match the driving environment, and can prevent dazzling other drivers with the Glare-Free Highbeam function; and Active Park Assist with Perpendicular Parking for hands-free parking manoeuvres.
Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system allows S-MAX and Galaxy drivers to control audio, navigation and climate functions plus connected smartphones using simple voice commands. Supported by an 8 inch colour touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures, SYNC 3 is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™.
Effortless and efficient cruising
Available for the Ford S-MAX and Galaxy with 120 PS, 150 PS and 190 PS power outputs – and with 240 PS in Bi-turbo form – the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine delivers the power, torque and driving performance of a larger capacity engine alongside the fuel efficiency and low CO2 emissions synonymous with a smaller engine capacity.
An integrated intake system with mirror-image porting for optimised engine breathing; low-inertia turbocharger that enhances low-end torque; and high-pressure fuel injection system that is more responsive, quieter and offers more precise fuel delivery, all help meet the latest stringent Euro 6 emissions standards calculated using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Standard selective catalytic reduction emissions after-treatment contributes to improved NOX reduction.
Ford’s 240 PS Bi-turbo 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine features a small, high pressure turbo and larger, low pressure turbo that work in series at low rpm for greater responsiveness and enhanced torque. At higher engine speeds, the larger turbo works alone to produce the boost required to deliver peak power, resulting in smooth and linear acceleration for a more comfortable driving experience.
Ford’s new eight-speed automatic transmission has been engineered to further optimise fuel efficiency and deliver responsive performance and smooth, swift gearshifts. The transmission features:
Adaptive Shift Scheduling, which assesses individual driving styles to optimise gearshift timings. The system can identify uphill and downhill gradients and hard cornering, and adjust gearshifts accordingly for a more stable, engaging and refined driving experience
Adaptive Shift Quality Control, which assesses vehicle and environmental information to help adjust clutch pressures for consistently smooth gearshifts. The technology can also
adjust shift smoothness to suit driving style
A six-speed manual transmission also is offered for S-MAX and Galaxy models, and both vehicles can be equipped with Ford’s Intelligent All Wheel Drive technology, which measures how the car’s wheels are gripping the road surface and can adjust torque delivery up to 50/50 between the front and rear wheels in under 20 milliseconds – twenty times quicker than it takes to blink. The system seamlessly transitions torque between all four wheels and provides a more secure footing on the road especially in slippery conditions.
Advanced specification
Ford S-MAX and Galaxy comfort and convenience has been enhanced for driver and passengers, with a number of updates to the vehicles’ advanced technologies and features.
The eight-speed automatic transmission enables ACC, which helps the S-MAX and Galaxy maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead, to be enhanced with Stop & Go, which brings the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic, and automatically pulls away if the stopping duration is less than 3 seconds. For stopping durations greater than 3 seconds, the driver can push a steering wheel button or gently apply the accelerator pull away.
Both models’ BLIS technology is now able to warn sooner of vehicles approaching the driver’s blind spot at higher closing speeds. Using new Variable Rear Range functionality, BLIS can now detect vehicles up to 18 metres behind.
In addition, the new Ford ClearView Front Wiper System helps drivers clear a dirty windscreen more effectively using multiple washer-jets mounted within the wiper arm – improving visibility in challenging driving conditions while using screen-wash fluid more efficiently.
For drivers of right-hand drive models, the electric parking brake switch in both models is relocated to the driver’s side of the centre console, for more comfortable deployment. Drivers can also view vehicle information more clearly with a 4-inch, LCD, colour instrument cluster display as standard. A sophisticated 10-inch, customisable digital screen with animated analogue-style speedometer and rev-counter is also available.
Sophisticated Active Noise Cancellation technology is now standard for S-MAX Vignale models, in addition to S MAX and Galaxy models equipped with the Bi-turbo 240 PS EcoBlue engine.
New exterior colour options include Chrome Blue and Diffuse Silver, and S-MAX ST-Line models now feature sporty red brake callipers.
The enhanced Ford S-MAX sports activity vehicle and spacious Ford Galaxy people mover are available to order across Europe now.
Ford S-MAX and Galaxy fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions:
|
Ford S-MAX
|
|
|
|
|
Fuel consumption
|
Diesel engines
|
Power
|
Transmission
|
Wheel size
|
CO2
|
Urban
|
Extra
|
Combined
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
120
|
Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
134
|
6.1
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
18-inch
|
137
|
6.2
|
4.7
|
5.2
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
150
|
Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
132
|
6.0
|
4.5
|
5.0
|
18-inch
|
137
|
6.2
|
4.7
|
5.2
|
19-inch
|
134
|
6.0
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
150
|
Six-speed manual,
Intelligent All Wheel Drive
|
17-inch
|
149
|
6.8
|
5.0
|
5.6
|
18-inch
|
153
|
6.9
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
19-inch
|
149
|
6.8
|
5.0
|
5.6
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
150
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
139
|
6.1
|
4.8
|
5.3
|
18-inch
|
142
|
6.2
|
5.0
|
5.5
|
19-inch
|
140
|
6.1
|
4.9
|
5.4
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
190
|
Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
132
|
6.0
|
4.5
|
5.0
|
18-inch
|
137
|
6.2
|
4.7
|
5.2
|
19-inch
|
134
|
6.0
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
190
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
136
|
6.0
|
4.7
|
5.2
|
18-inch
|
143
|
6.2
|
5.0
|
5.5
|
19-inch
|
138
|
6.1
|
4.8
|
5.3
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
190
|
Eight-speed automatic, Intelligent All Wheel Drive
|
17-inch
|
153
|
7.0
|
5.2
|
5.8
|
18-inch
|
156
|
7.1
|
5.3
|
6.0
|
19-inch
|
153
|
7.0
|
5.2
|
5.8
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
240
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
154
|
7.1
|
5.2
|
5.9
|
18-inch
|
156
|
7.2
|
5.3
|
6.0
|
19-inch
|
154
|
7.1
|
5.2
|
5.9
|
Ford Galaxy
|
|
|
|
|
Fuel consumption
|
Diesel engines
|
Power
|
Transmission
|
Wheel size
|
CO2
|
Urban
|
Extra
|
Combined
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
120
|
Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
135
|
6.1
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
18-inch
|
138
|
6.2
|
4.7
|
5.2
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
150
|
Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
133
|
6.0
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
18-inch
|
139
|
6.2
|
4.8
|
5.3
|
19-inch
|
135
|
6.1
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
150
|
Six-speed manual,
Intelligent All Wheel Drive
|
17-inch
|
155
|
6.9
|
5.2
|
5.8
|
18-inch
|
159
|
6.9
|
5.3
|
5.9
|
19-inch
|
155
|
6.9
|
5.2
|
5.8
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
150
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
140
|
6.1
|
4.8
|
5.3
|
18-inch
|
142
|
6.2
|
5.0
|
5.5
|
19-inch
|
140
|
6.1
|
4.9
|
5.4
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
190
|
Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
133
|
6.0
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
18-inch
|
139
|
6.2
|
4.8
|
5.3
|
19-inch
|
135
|
6.1
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
190
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
136
|
6.0
|
4.7
|
5.2
|
18-inch
|
143
|
6.2
|
5.0
|
5.5
|
19-inch
|
138
|
6.1
|
4.8
|
5.3
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
190
|
Eight-speed automatic, Intelligent All Wheel Drive
|
17-inch
|
159
|
7.0
|
5.5
|
6.1
|
18-inch
|
162
|
7.2
|
5.6
|
6.2
|
19-inch
|
159
|
7.0
|
5.5
|
6.1
|
2.0-litre EcoBlue
|
240
|
Eight-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|
17-inch
|
158
|
7.3
|
5.4
|
6.1
|
18-inch
|
160
|
7.4
|
5.4
|
6.1
|
19-inch
|
158
|
7.3
|
5.4
|
6.1