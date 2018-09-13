Rumors may say Ford will pull the plug on the S-Max and Galaxy MPVs, but the Blue Oval recently refuted these reports by saying it has no plans for the time being to axe the two minivans. It certainly won’t be happening in the foreseeable future taking into account the two family-friendly models are being updated this week with the company’s latest 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine.

Available in 118 hp, 148 hp, and 187 hp flavors with a single turbocharger and in a twin-turbo configuration with 237 hp, the diesel engine works with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic and front- or all-wheel drive. Ford’s engineers have tweaked the auto for a smoother operation and improved response while maximizing fuel efficiency, so it’s a win-win situation.

Oily bits aside, both the S-Max and Galaxy can be had with adaptive cruise control (with stop & go functionality) as long as you go for the aforementioned eight-speed automatic transmission. The minivans are also equipped with an upgraded blind spot able to detect vehicles up to 18 meters (59 feet) behind. Right-hand drive customers will be happy to hear Ford has moved the electric parking brake switch to the driver’s side.

Spend more to get the S-Max in the posh Vignale trim and Ford will throw in the active noise cancellation technology as standard equipment much like it’s the case with both the S-Max and Galaxy powered by the twin-turbodiesel EcoBlue engine.

Other miscellaneous updates include windscreen washer jets mounted within the wiper arm, Chrome Blue and Diffuse Silver body paints, and red brake calipers for the S-Max ST-Line.

Ford is already taking orders in Europe for the mildly refreshed minivans. We’re expecting similar updates to be implemented in the Mondeo due to be tweaked likely in the months to come. As it’s the case with the S-Max and Galaxy, reports point out to the demise of midsize sedan and wagon, but Ford says these are false and the Mondeo will stick around.

Source: Ford