At the Paris Motor Show, being held from 4 to 14 October 2018 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Citroën will emphasise the consistency of its new look guided by its brand signature “Inspired By You”:

- A business performance driven by a new, strong and consistent range, with six models released in less than two years, each sharing a distinctive design as well as outstanding comfort via the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme with in World Premiere : New C5 Aircross SUV, the brand’s new flagship, produced in France

- A brand for the core market presenting the first stage in its offensive to achieve 100% of the range having an electric option with in World Premiere : New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Concept

- An iconic brand, century-old in 2019, celebrating the 70th birthday of the 2CV, and teaming up with icons, such as Jean Charles de Castelbajac and ELLE in the world of fashion and Rip Curl in that of surf wear.

- An innovative brand, ensuring a friendly and relaxed customer experience in the architecture of its stand, a comfort location relating to its showrooms (la Maison Citroën) and also in the services on offer (Citroën Advisor, SeeTroën glasses,…)







At its 1600m2 stand, Citroën is unveiling an entirely renewed range, modern and consistent. A product offensive which becomes a success. In the first half of 2018, the brand achieved a growth of 9% in the world. In Europe, the brand recorded its highest level of sales for seven years and won market share in both passenger and commercial vehicles. A performance driven by the success of recent launches: C3, new C4 Cactus, C3 Aircross SUV in Europe and C5 Aircross SUV in China.

This dynamic has been supported by the comprehensive enhancement of the brand, inspired by its customers and their automotive experience, which is expressed at the Paris Motor Show by :

01 - A STRONG, MODERN AND CONSISTENT RANGE

Strong models packed which share Citroën's new style and a modern, comprehensive and consistent comfort, as developed by the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme.

- An “SUV” area with the world premiere of New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, along with C3 Aircross SUV, which has already been very successful (more than 100,000 sales). Two SUVs providing more character, comfort, spaciousness and modularity.

- A “Hatchback” area, hosting new C4 Cactus hatchback with its innovative Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® (PHC) suspension near the best-selling C3 with over 400,000 units sold – which will be unveiled in an exclusive Limited Edition JCC+ in a world premiere (more information on 18/09), as well as C1 Urban Ride.

- A “Family” area of ultra-comfort models adapted to all customer needs, with the third generation of New Berlingo leisure activity vehicle, recently launched and presented in its two M and XL versions, accompanied by Grand C4 SpaceTourer and SpaceTourer MPVs.

02 – A BRAND FOR THE CORE MARKET PART OF THE ENERGY TRANSITION

- World premiere: New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Concept. This concept foreshadows the rechargeable Hybrid version of New C5 Aircross SUV, Citroën's first PHEV model in the Core Model Strategy which will lead to 80% of the range having an electric option by 2023 and 100% by 2025. This model benefits from greater comfort due to its versatility and its Zero Emission mode

- A range of models entirely certified according to the new WLTP protocol benefiting from the most efficient technologies in terms of pollution reduction standards, such as SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) for BlueHDi Diesel or Gasoline Particulate Filters for direct injection petrol engines.

03 – AN ICONIC BRAND CELEBRATING ITS CENTENARY IN 2019

- An “Fashion Car/Art Car” zone showcasing creations of Jean-Charles de Castelbajac (E-MEHARI, C3)

- The association with other iconic partners: ELLE magazine (C3) and Rip Curl (C3 Aircross and SpaceTourer)

- A “Racing” zone, with the C3 WRC and a driving simulator made available to fans.

- Events involving the “Le Petit Citroën” boutique with its transformed New Berlingo Van and the “Café Bulle” shaken up by Orangina.

- A nod to the history of the brand, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2019, with the exhibition of the the 2CV Van and the 5 HP!

04 – A STAND REFLECTING AN INNOVATIVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

- A colourful and welcoming, embodiment of comfort, and lively stand “Inspired by You”,especially with its new Arena, offering daily events. A stand reflecting the showrooms, which are evolving to adapt to new consumer habits and meet customers’ needs, as demonstrated by the concept of city stores “La Maison Citroën”. Services such as Citroën Advisor and Rent & Smile, which continue to be rolled out to simplify the automotive experience and increase transparency and trust with our customers. And also innovative goodies like SEETROËN glasses.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Visit the Citroën stand (Pavilion 1/Stand C320):

- Tuesday 2 October and Wednesday 3 October 2018 (press days)

- From Thursday 4 October to Sunday 14 October 2018 (public days)



“The World of Citroën”, a live performance “Inspired by You”, will be held at 10am on Tuesday 2 October at “ La Maison Citroën” stand.

From 8am, there will be a chance to interview several spokespeople for the brand:

- Brand strategy : Linda Jackson, Brand CEO,

- Marketing & Communication strategy : Arnaud Belloni, Citroën Marketing and Communications Director

- Product strategy : Xavier Peugeot, Citroën Product Director,

- Design strategy : Jean-Pierre Ploué /Cyril Pietton/ Jean-Arthur Madelaine

- France Sales strategy : Amaury De Bourmont, Sales Director

- New SUV C5 Aircross :

Patrick Fontana, SUV C5 Aircross Product Manager

Andrew Cowell, SUV C5 Aircross Design Manager

Jean Philippe Lamy, SUV C5 Aircross Project Director

Thérèse Joder, Rennes Factory Director

- New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Concept: Pierre Monferrini, Head of Citroën Product Range

- New Citroën Berlingo: Caroline Damey & Nicolas Judenne, New Berlingo Product Manager

- Art Car E-MEHARI & C3 JCC+: Jean Charles de Castelbajac, French Creator

- Progressive Hydraulic Cushions ®: Nicolas Berlinger, New suspensions Technical Expert