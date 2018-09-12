Safety technology such as forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, and much more are slowing rolling out to new models, often offered in costly safety and technology packages, making them a premium luxury for some buyers. However, there are a few automakers that are working toward providing essential safety technology as standard equipment. Both Honda and Toyota are working toward that goal. Honda hopes to offer Honda Sensing on all its vehicle by 2022 with Toyota promising to do the same on its best-selling vehicles. Joining the duo is Nissan, the third Japanese automaker looking to make safety technology standard on its best-selling models by 2021

"Our philosophy is to bring Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies to market in our most popular and affordable vehicles," said Denis Le Vot, chairman, Nissan North America. "Safety Shield 360 combines six advanced systems to give models like Altima and Rogue a class-leading package of technologies that can improve safety and the overall driving experience for Nissan owners.”

Nissan Safety Shield 360 includes front, side and rear sensing technologies. The six safety technologies are high-beam assist, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, automatic rear braking that detects objects when reversing, blind spot warning, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. These six systems can help reduce some of the most common types of accidents and collisions.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, rear cross traffic alert reduces crashes by 22 percent while rear emergency braking lowers reversing crashes by 78 percent. That’s an enormous improvement over vehicles that aren’t equipped with these systems. These will help reduce parking lot fender benders and mitigate more severe crashes where the drive could be inattentive.

Nissan will bring Safety Shield 360 to SV and SL trims of the upcoming 2019 Rogue, 2019 Rogue Sport, and t 2019 Altima. All three go on sale at Nissan dealerships this fall. Technology isn't a panacea for every crash, but it can undoubtedly help augment our driving experience for the better.

Source: Nissan