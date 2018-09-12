The program also provides paid training for students and a full-time job after graduation.
Subaru’s popularity in the United States is arguably the strongest in the Pacific Northwest, where an abundance of wet weather and snowy mountain passes make all-wheel drive a welcome automotive companion on the roadways. That region is now home to the very first college degree dedicated to fixing Subarus. Mt. Hood Community College (MHCC) in Gresham, Oregon will offer a two-year associate degree in Subaru automotive technology starting with the fall 2018 semester.
“Our students love Subaru vehicles and they frequently tell us they want to work on them,” said Eric Garvey, an automotive instructor at MHCC. “Plus, there’s a huge regional demand here in the Pacific Northwest for Subaru cars and SUVs, so it’s a win-win.”
The college already had a strong relationship with Subaru through the automaker’s Subaru U program. Working with a range of schools around the U.S., Subaru’s program essentially infuses specific training into existing automotive technology degrees. Many automakers have similar systems in place to train new technicians, often combining classroom work with apprenticeships at local dealers. This degree program, however, takes things a step further by combining Subaru's specialty training and apprenticeships directly into the college curriculum. In addition to the Subie-specific education, the program also places students with dealerships to provide paid on-the-job training and full-time positions after graduation.
Subaru says the program is designed to meet rising demand for technicians, and it sounds like a pretty slick deal. We aren’t sure how a Subaru-specific degree might translate to other tech-related auto positions – hopefully that general automotive training wouldn’t go to waste if, say, a local Subaru dealership closed and the mechanic had to get at job at Nissan across the street.
“We are thrilled to enhance our existing partnership with Mt. Hood Community College and provide greater opportunities for its dedicated students,” said Jim Pernas, Portland Zone Director at Subaru of America, Inc. “At Subaru, we are passionate about helping members of our local communities succeed and are excited to give aspiring Subaru technicians the tools they need to realize their full potential.”
Source: Subaru
Subaru of America and Mt. Hood Community College Offer Nation’s First Degree in Subaru Automotive Technology
The Subaru automotive technology degree expands upon the automaker’s existing relationship with MHCC, fostered through its Subaru U program, dedicated to providing knowledge of Subaru vehicles and systems to prepare students for possible future employment at Subaru retailers nationwide. MHCC first partnered with Subaru in 2015 to provide the Subaru U online factory certification to its automotive technology students. Since then, the training has been provided through the college’s automotive technology – IMPORT (Individualized Mechanical Program of Repair Technicians) associate degree program.
“Our students love Subaru vehicles and they frequently tell us they want to work on them,” said Eric Garvey, MHCC automotive instructor. “Plus, there’s a huge regional demand here in the Pacific Northwest for Subaru cars and SUVs, so it’s a win-win.”
MHCC is currently working with nine Subaru retailers throughout Oregon to provide students with sponsorships. In 2017, more than 30 students completed the Subaru U online factory certification, which Subaru provided at no cost to MHCC students. Subaru has also donated equipment and five training vehicles for Automotive Technology students to work on.
“We are thrilled to enhance our existing partnership with Mt. Hood Community College and provide greater opportunities for its dedicated students,” said Jim Pernas, Portland Zone Director at Subaru of America, Inc. “At Subaru, we are passionate about helping members of our local communities succeed and are excited to give aspiring Subaru technicians the tools they need to realize their full potential.”
For more information about Subaru of America and Subaru U, please visit https://www.subaru-u.com/. To learn more about MHCC’s Automotive Technology programs, please visit mhcc.edu/AutomotiveTechnology/.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company’s vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.
For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.