Subaru’s popularity in the United States is arguably the strongest in the Pacific Northwest, where an abundance of wet weather and snowy mountain passes make all-wheel drive a welcome automotive companion on the roadways. That region is now home to the very first college degree dedicated to fixing Subarus. Mt. Hood Community College (MHCC) in Gresham, Oregon will offer a two-year associate degree in Subaru automotive technology starting with the fall 2018 semester.

“Our students love Subaru vehicles and they frequently tell us they want to work on them,” said Eric Garvey, an automotive instructor at MHCC. “Plus, there’s a huge regional demand here in the Pacific Northwest for Subaru cars and SUVs, so it’s a win-win.”

The college already had a strong relationship with Subaru through the automaker’s Subaru U program. Working with a range of schools around the U.S., Subaru’s program essentially infuses specific training into existing automotive technology degrees. Many automakers have similar systems in place to train new technicians, often combining classroom work with apprenticeships at local dealers. This degree program, however, takes things a step further by combining Subaru's specialty training and apprenticeships directly into the college curriculum. In addition to the Subie-specific education, the program also places students with dealerships to provide paid on-the-job training and full-time positions after graduation.

Subaru says the program is designed to meet rising demand for technicians, and it sounds like a pretty slick deal. We aren’t sure how a Subaru-specific degree might translate to other tech-related auto positions – hopefully that general automotive training wouldn’t go to waste if, say, a local Subaru dealership closed and the mechanic had to get at job at Nissan across the street.

“We are thrilled to enhance our existing partnership with Mt. Hood Community College and provide greater opportunities for its dedicated students,” said Jim Pernas, Portland Zone Director at Subaru of America, Inc. “At Subaru, we are passionate about helping members of our local communities succeed and are excited to give aspiring Subaru technicians the tools they need to realize their full potential.”

Source: Subaru