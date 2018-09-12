The Chevrolet Camaro received a funky facelift for 2019. But outside of its polarizing new styling, Chevy has also updated trim levels, added new options, and made the Camaro a more affordable vehicle out of the box.

The entry-level 1LT trim starts at $25,500 (before $995 destination). It offers the same 275-horsepower (205-kilowatt) four-cylinder engine from 2018, and standard features like 18-inch aluminum wheels, eight-way adjustable cloth seats for the driver, and six-way adjustable cloth seats for the front passenger. Chevy does still offer a 1LS, but the configurator says "See Dealer For Pricing," which means it's likely relegated to fleet duty.

That $25,500 asking price means the Camaro coupe is actually $405 more affordable than a comparable 2018 model. The convertible, meanwhile, costs $32,495. Chevrolet opened up its online configurator recently, which gave us an opportunity to spec our ideal Camaro – as well as see what the top-end of the range looks like.

Outside of the ZL1, which carries over unchanged from 2018, and still costs $61,500 to start, Chevy asks $42,000 for the 2SS coupe and $48,000 for the convertible. Both the coupe and droptop wield the same V8 engine producing 455 hp (339 kW) and a standard six-speed manual, with 10-speed automatic as an option ($1,595), as well as magnetic ride control ($1,695).

There are 10 colors to choose from, and eight of them are standard. The orange Crush finish and Garnet Red Tintcoat cost an extra $395 – and then there are the go-fast decals. If you want a satin black hood stripe with a Silver Ice Metallic hash mark, that will cost you $450. A center stripe finished in either White Pearl, Black Metallic, or silver will cost another $470 on top of that. Rally stripes are $470, and fender hash marks are another $195.

But if you want to go all out on exterior upgrades, Chevy offers a few packages to choose from.

For $2,250, the Performance Enthusiast package – available with either red or grey accents – drops the suspension, and adds things like performance wheel center caps, an embroidered center console lid with the Chevrolet Performance logo, and premium carpeted floor mats with the same emblem.

The Camaro Insignia package is a separate $755 option (not available with the Performance Enthusiast package) that adds elements like a chrome Camaro logo fender badge, premium carpeted floor mats, and a painted engine cover. The Camaro Logo package, another separate option, costs $495, the winter/summer floor mats package tacks on an extra $270, and the black appearance package (which can be had atop of the Performance Enthusiast package) is another $100.

Inside, Chevy offers three different trim options: Jet Black, Medium Ash Grey, and Ceramic White. The latter is an extra $195. If you want the Adrenaline Red interior accent package (which cannot be optioned with the Performance Enthusiast package), prepare to dish out another $195.

Chevy offers eight wheels to choose from; the only standard option is the 20-inch, five-spoke, silver-painted aluminum fitment. Two $200 options, a $300 option, a $1,695 option, a $1,995 option, a $2,995 option, and a range-topping, black five-spoke, $2,495 option are also available. All told, the facelifted Camaro 2SS convertible could set you back as much as $68,075.

But there are seven trim levels and a ton of options at each, so we suggest going through the configurator yourself to find the ideal Camaro at each price point. But if you're looking for the cream of the crop, range-topping option, that remains the ZL1. The most-expensive Camaro – a fully loaded 2019 ZL1 convertible – costs $76,020.

