Hide press release Show press release

STEAM EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM



On behalf of KUNOS Simulazioni’s team I want to personally thank you for the interest shown so far

for Assetto Corsa Competizione, product of two years of development and of the experience made

in over 15 years in the professional automotive simulation field.



With “Competizione”, our Studio confirms its simulative approach to the racing game genre, already

globally appreciated in our previous title “Assetto Corsa” - which reached over 2,5 million copies

sold – but we have also been working, taking advantage of valuable feedback from the community,

towards granting more accessibility, thanks to a totally revamped UI, a more advanced support for

the game’s peripherals, visual enhancements and new multiplayer functionalities that will allow

Assetto Corsa Competizione to deal with the latest and most advanced innovations in the field of

virtual racing.



The currently available version is a pre-beta build that has the main objective of offering a small

taste of the game’s potential and some of its features, with particular attention to the graphics, the

audio and the general car handling, which have all been deeply renovated and improved.



For a more detailed and full product evaluation it is advised to wait for the complete game: however,

we still hope that this first version will satisfy your curiosity, as well as that of those who will buy it.

In this regard, we wish to highlight the effort made by our studio and our publisher, 505 Games, to

offer to the public a highly affordable purchase price and an innovative campaign, which takes into

account the valuable support that the community of players has given to Assetto Corsa to this day.

In this PDF you can also take a look at the early access roadmap that shows the game’s build release

program, with its main contents and more.





Below we have answered the most common questions you may have about this production and

about the "Early Access" program.



I wish you a good reading, and above all, have fun with Assetto Corsa Competizione!

Cordially,

Marco Massarutto

Brand, Product Manager 6 Co-Founder

KUNOS Simulazioni



FAQs

What is Assetto Corsa Competizione?

Assetto Corsa Competizione is the all-new racing simulator developed by KUNOS Simulazioni and the

official game of the Blancpain GT Series Championship (www.blancpain-gt-series.com )

Is it an add-on or an evolution of the previous “Assetto Corsa” title?



Absolutely not! We are developing AC Competizione from scratch, to confirm our objective of delivering

the ultimate driving simulation. Compared to our previous game, it features a totally new and advanced

graphics engine (based on Unreal Engine 4 technology) and completely renewed physics and audio

systems, in order to offer a more refined driving experience and a more immersive and evolved gameplay



When will Assetto Corsa be released on Steam Early Access?

On September 12th, from that date at 6PM CEST, the game can will be available at this link: https://store.-

steampowered.com/app/805550/Assetto_Corsa_Competizione/



What is the Steam Early Access program about?

It’s the opportunity for a videogame developer to make a game available in advance, ahead of its final release,

giving the gamers the opportunity to play a version with limited content and functionalities, granting

a more accessible price. This allow the developer to take advantage of the beta period and users’

feedback to optimize, refine and enhance the features of the game, before its final release on the market,

granting to early adopters the access to the complete product without having to pay any additional supplement.



How much does the Assetto Corsa Competizione cost?

We thought about an innovative solution which will reward all of those who will decide to buy the game as

soon as it’s available in Early Access: at Early Access launch on September 12th the game will be available

at an incredible price of € 24.99 and it will grant access to all contents of the final version, as soon as this

will be available, without any further price supplement. The later you decide to buy the game, the higher

the price, which for the final version will be € 44.99. Therefore, those who buy the game at Early Access

launch will pay almost half of its final price and will have access to the 2019 season update and all its contents,

as those who decide to wait for the full version at full price.



When the full version (1.0) is scheduled to launch?

The final game launch is planned within the Q1 2019, on the eve of the Blancpain GT Series Championship.



Which contents will be included in the Early Access version?

Starting from September 12th, a series of game updates will be delivered on a monthly basis, introducing

new cars and tracks, covering 60% of the total content of the final version (1.0). The endurance races, the

driver’s rating system, the multiplayer mode will be progressively introduced. The career & championship

modes and the rest of the circuits and cars will be available in the full version of the game.



Which are the main differences compared with Assetto Corsa “1”?

Assetto Corsa Competizione is not an Assetto Corsa “1” evolution but a totally new game. Just to summarize

most evident aspects:



•Graphics: Assetto Corsa Competizione exploits the Unreal Engine 4, a graphic (and not only) engine

that allows development studios with limited budgets to produce a Triple A production visual impact.

Compared with Assetto Corsa differences are many, and the most obvious are without any doubt those

related to night races and variable weather conditions, elements not included in the previous title.

•Physics: The chance to concentrate our focus on on a specific typology of cars and rules has allowed

to raise even more the accuracy of the physical model of the suspensions, tires, aerodynamics, to mention

the most important ones. This has made driving these cars more effective and intuitive than ever

before, making the cars easier to handle. Differently of what you might think, more the simulation is

closer to reality, the easier it is to understand the car's reactions and act accordingly. Direct support of

the Blancpain GT Series team and drivers has enabled the development team to further improve the

realism and behavior of the cars.

•Sound: The approach to the car engine reproduction and all the sound information that allows a player

to "dive" into the cockpit has changed, to ensure a more faithful sound, with particular attention to all

the "secondary" effects that make racing cars unique.

•Driving assists: The automatic transmission, the ideal trajectory, the stability control and the assist for

driving through the gamepad have been redesigned to guarantee a more progressive and linear learning

curve for the less expert players, without sacrificing the realism and the effectiveness of the

driving model.

•Multiplayer: As per our community request, Assetto Corsa Competizione includes an advanced rating

system that not only allows drivers to analyze their performance, but thanks to a "matchmaking"

system, allows to find drivers with similar performance and "reputation" in order to guarantee compelling,

stable online competitions with a well-balanced level of professionalism, so to reward the most

virtuous players and avoid those race situations due to incorrect behavior that can be particularly

frustrating.

•Career: Assetto Corsa Competizione is the official game of the Blancpain GT Series, so changes on this

aspect of the game will be huge. We will release more information about it later in 2019.

•Championship: The Blancpain GT Series Championship will be entirely playable through a dedicated

game mode that will take into account the Official Calendar and Rules of the Blancpain GT Series.



What is the Rating System?

It is a system, implemented for the first time in Assetto Corsa Competizione, which allows the game to

observe numerous parameters while the player is driving: from the use of the steering wheel and pedals,

to the way he brakes, to his driving lines, to the " consistency” amongst different laps up to the behavior

in the race during overtaking maneuvers. This system will not only help the Assetto Corsa Competizione

players improve their lap times, but it will be used to evaluate the player's online behavior and implement

appropriate matchmaking.



Do you plan to release the game on console as well?

A possible console release will be taken into consideration once the PC version is completed.



Will Assetto Corsa Competizione support VR technology?

It will, compatibly with the features supported by Unreal Engine 4



Did the real drivers work with you on the production of the game? How?

When we unveiled the game at the Paul Ricard circuit press conference last winter, we were surprised to

see a lot of enthusiasm from the drivers: when you know that your car, your colors, your performances

will be reproduced in a video game that will come in the homes of many fans, you want every detail to be

reproduced to the best, and above all that your car is the same as the real one, because in this way the

"game" becomes a powerful tool for training during winter breaks or between a race and the other one.

During the 2018 season we put the simulators available to the drivers, taking note of their suggestions

and feedback, and this has contributed a lot to create an even more accurate simulation than our

previous productions.



Will ACC support e-Sports?

We’re currently investigating how to best support e-Sports events through in-game features and functionalities.



Are future DLC planned?

Assetto Corsa Competizione will include both the 2018 and the 2019 seasons of the Blancpain GT Series

Championship. Any possible expansion or DLC package will be considered only after the release of the

game.



Will the game feature car damage? If so, how?

Assetto Corsa Competizione will reproduce the mechanical and aesthetic damages due to impacts, collisions

or excessive stress on the curbs, off-tracks, etc., as well as it will be possible to puncture or ruin the

tires. Obviously damage to cars and tires can be deactivated.



Is a steering wheel required to play with Assetto Corsa Competizione?

The use of a steering wheel is ideal for a driving game as a cloche is for a flight game. However, Assetto

Corsa Competizione is also playable through the keyboard and gamepad, and for this last solution we

worked hard listening to the suggestions of the players to ensure greater maneuverability of the controller.



INSTALLATION HINTS



This version of the game allows you to drive in the following ways:

• Practice

A free practice session, where the player can get comfortable with the car, experiment with changes to the

setup, different weather conditions and learn how to manage the tires, thanks to a complete temperatures

HUD, progressive grip of the asphalt, correct use of the brakes according to the optimal operating temperatures.

• Hotlap

The classic "fast lap" mode, which guarantees optimal temperatures of tyres and brakes, the perfect rubberizing

of the track and mechanical and temperature conditions that are reset at every lap. The ideal to test

yourself on the dry lap without worries.

• Hotstint

A novelty of Assetto Corsa Competizione: in motorist jargon, a stint is the fraction of a race in which a driver

starts from the pit and runs on the track until the time to return for refueling. It goes without saying that the

goal of a stint is not so much the speed on the dry lap, but the consistency and speed lap by lap, driving so

as not to tire the tyres too much. In this mode there are no opponents, to allow the driver to concentrate on

the consistency of performance, and on his ability to keep the tires until the end of the stint.

• Quick Race

This mode allows you to experience the excitement of a race on the track without having to make the qualifications,

but simply choose the strength of the opponents and the starting position.

• Online Special Events

Another news is the Online Special Events, which allow the player to compete in the online rankings, with the

same cars and conditions with the times and scores scored by other players. These events will be constantly

updated in order to guarantee over time new and updated challenges, to which everyone can access

and compete with opponents of equal skill.



Assetto Corsa Competizione - EARLY ACCESS

At the address https://www.assettocorsa.net/competizione/roadmap/ you can find the complete roadmap

of updates and releases that will lead to version 1.0 of the game, whose launch is scheduled for Q1 2019.

If you use a gamepad, it is recommended to use the "auto steer" function (enabled by default) and the stability

control, which guarantee an enjoyable driving experience.

In the "Realism" menu you can enable a variety of functions that regulate Race Competitiveness to easier

levels of difficulty (ideal line, automatic transmission, stability control) and, alternatively, to a higher level of

difficulty.



Minimum Requirements



• Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8120

• GPU: GeForce GTX 460 2GB, Radeon HD 7770

• RAM: 4 GB

• OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Recommended Requirements

• Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

• GPU: GeForce GTX 1070 8GB, Radeon RX 580 8GB

• RAM: 16 GB

• OS: Windows 10 64-bit