It’s a known fact by now that Mercedes-AMG is hard at work prepping a refresh for the entire two-door GT lineup. We know for a fact the R will spawn a roadster version as per a batch of spy shots published nearly a month ago. The lesser versions of the range are about to receive a nip and tuck, but the most interesting changes will occur at the top of the food chain.

Coming later this year quite possibly, the GT R will be available with an optional Clubsport Package set to bring an assortment of upgrades. A bit lighter than the regular R, the new flavor of the high-performance coupe might gain some muscle to hit the 600-hp sweet spot and will go through some other tweaks to make it even more track-ready.

Another prototype was spotted recently with the same exhaust ⠀ Mercedes-AMG GT R Spied With Well-Endowed Exhaust Pipes

It looks like one of the novelties Mercedes has in tow is a different exhaust system with stacked dual tips on each corner of the rear bumper in the same vein as Lexus is doing with its hot F-badged cars. It seems the prototype had the R’s regular diffuser, but with the vertical fins chopped off to make room for the exhaust finishers. The hexagonal-shaped central exhaust might look like it’s still there, but you can see it’s actually blocked off.

The rest of the car looks virtually the same as the GT R available in showrooms today. We have a feeling the prototype lacked many of the bits and pieces of the Clubsport Package, while that rear diffuser will likely be replaced by a new setup to neatly integrate the exhaust. Speaking of which, our spies have informed us the test vehicle was a bit louder than the regular GT R.

Let’s keep in mind Mercedes-AMG is also working on a Black Series model, but that won’t come out until 2020. Meanwhile, expect the base, S, C, and R models to be updated in the months to come.

Photos: CarPix